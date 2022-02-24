Kim Kardashian Tells Judge Kanye West Needs to ‘Accept That Our Marital Relationship Is Over’

Kim Kardashian is firing back at Kanye West’s recent request to delay their divorce, telling a judge he’s released harmful “misinformation” onto social media, and that a quick ruling would “help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over.”

A week after West’s attorneys filed formal objections to Kardashian’s plan to be declared legally “single,” her attorneys responded with her own filing on Feb. 23 that said her estranged husband’s “onerous conditions” should be rejected because they are not supported by any evidence.

In a personal declaration attached to the legal response obtained by Billboard, the reality star told the court “I very much desire to be divorced.”

“I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” wrote Kardashian, who shares four children with the rapper. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Both sides initially said that the split would be amicable, but the relationship between the two superstars has turned increasingly acrimonious in the year since, as both have begun public romances with new partners.

The two reportedly have an extensive prenuptial agreement, and dutifully kept their assets split during the marriage, limiting the complexity of the proceedings. When the divorce was filed, it was reported that both had agreed to joint custody of their children, but it’s unclear if that issue will be litigated in future proceedings.

In December, Kardashian moved to split the divorce proceedings in two, a plan that would allow her to immediately be declared “single” before slower-moving proceedings over child custody and assets fully play out in court. A hearing on that motion is set for next week.

But on Feb. 16, West suddenly objected to that request, arguing that it creates a “risk of adverse consequences” that must be resolved. He demanded several conditions, such as a requirement that would be imposed on Kardashian if she chose to quickly remarry.

In the latest response, Kardashian’s attorneys said those objections were not supported by “a scintilla of evidence,” and that the March 2 hearing should proceed as planned. They argued that his conditions are not necessary, and are an attempt to “rewrite” the couple’s prenup.

“It is Mr. West’s ‘bitterness and unhappiness’ that Ms. Kardashian seeks relief from,” her lawyers wrote in the filing. “Ms. Kardashian has met her burden. Mr. West has not.”