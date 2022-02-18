Kanye West Files Legal Objections to Kim Kardashian’s Plan for a Quick Divorce

Attorneys for Kanye West are formally objecting to Kim Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single in March, saying the proposal creates a “risk of adverse consequences” that must be resolved.

The objections are a response to Kardashian’s December request to split the divorce proceedings in two – a plan that would allow her to immediately be declared “single” before slower-moving proceedings, over child custody and assets, fully play out in court.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Kanye West Kim Kardashian See latest videos, charts and news

That proposal is set for approval in early March, but in a filing on Wednesday (Feb. 16), West’s attorneys said he’d only consent to the plan if several pre-conditions are imposed. Among his stipulations are requirements that would be imposed on Kardashian’s ability to quickly remarry, and conditions for what would happen if either should die before the divorce has been resolved.

West’s attorneys said they “attempted to informally resolve these conditions” via communications with Kardashians’s attorneys, but that “significant problems remain.”

“Kim’s motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions,” West’s lawyers wrote.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Both sides initially claimed that the split would be amicable, but the relationship between the two superstars has turned increasingly acrimonious in the year since, as both Kim and Kanye have begun public romances with new partners.

Legally, the two reportedly have an extensive prenuptial agreement, and dutifully kept their assets split during the marriage, limiting the complexity of the proceedings. The pair have four children; when the divorce was filed, it was reported that both had agreed to joint custody, but it’s unclear if that issue will be litigated in future proceedings.

In December, Kardashian filed her request for an immediate ruling to declare her single, telling a Los Angeles court that she “no longer desires to be married to Respondent.” The move, to so-call “bifurcate” the case, will allow her to change her name and be legally single, while some aspects of the divorce remain unresolved.

“There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable,” her attorneys wrote at the time. “Petitioner has no desire to reconcile with Respondent and wants their marriage terminated.”

A hearing on the motion is set for March 2.