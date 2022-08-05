Kanye West Splits With Another Lawyer as Kim Kardashian Divorce Trial Looms

Kanye West has formally parted ways with his latest attorney in his divorce battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, leaving him lawyer-less with a new December trial date fast approaching.

At a hearing on Friday (Aug. 5) in Los Angeles court, Judge Steve Cochran granted a request by Samantha Spector to step down as West’s lawyer. When she asked to exit the case in May, Spector – a well-known Hollywood divorce lawyer – cited an “an irreconcilable breakdown” in the relationship with the rapper.

Spector was West’s fifth attorney to work on the case, according to court records. He fired his last attorney, Chris Melcher, in March. It’s unclear if West has another lawyer lined up to rep him; no new attorney has yet formally joined the case. Kardashian is repped by Laura Wasser, another top celebrity divorce lawyer.

Spokespeople for West and Kardashian did not immediately return requests for comment.

A year after Kardashian filed for divorce, she and West were declared “legally single” in March, immediately ending their marriage but punting more complex questions about assets and custody to future proceedings. The expectation was that the case would eventually settle, given that the pair signed an extensive prenuptial agreement and reportedly kept their assets divided during the marriage.

But six months later, no such deal has been reached – and West has not yet filed the “declarations of disclosure,” listing income, assets and other key information, that are required under California law for any spouse going through a divorce.

At Friday’s hearing, Judge Cochran appears to have been intent on moving things forward. The judge ordered West to file those disclosures by the end of September, and, if a deal isn’t reached, to prepare for a Dec. 14 trial on any disputed issues.