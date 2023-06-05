×
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son, Justin Combs, Arrested For DUI in L.A.

The rap mogul's 29-year-old son was booked on misdemeanor charges.

Justin Combs
Justin Combs attends Jozzy In Concert at S.O.B.'s on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ son, 29-year-old Justin Combs, was arrested for DUI in Los Angeles this weekend. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to Billboard on Monday morning (June 5) that the younger Combs was taken into custody on Sunday morning on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

At press time no additional information was available on the arrest or the sanction for the charge, but according to TMZ the arrest took place near Beverly Hills after an officer reportedly saw Combs’ car run a red light around 8 a.m. The officer stopped the car and found Combs behind the wheel, with a preliminary investigation reportedly providing enough probable cause to cuff Justin and take him to lockup on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The site reported that after being booked on the misdemeanor charge, Combs’ bond was set at $5,000; at press time the LAPD spokesperson had not confirmed whether Combs remained in custody or had been released. Former UCLA college football player Justin, born in 1993, is Diddy’s son with stylist/fashion designer Misa Hylton and he has appeared in a number of TV shows, including MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen (with his dad), Wild ‘N Out, Catfish: The TV Show, Power Book II: Ghost, The Crew League and the 2020 reboot of his dad’s MTV series Making the Band.

Justin’s dad made news last week when he sued alcohol giant Diageo for allegedly breaching their partnership deal for his DeLeon Tequila brand, accusing the company of racism and claiming it treated his product line “worse than others because he is Black.”

