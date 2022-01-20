Jamie Lynn Spears’ Lawyer Calls Britney Spears’ Legal Threat in Cease & Desist Letter ‘Inflammatory’ & ‘Disappointing’

An attorney for Jamie Lynn Spears sent a scolding response to Britney Spears on Wednesday (Jan. 19) after the star issued a cease-and-desist letter to her sister over media appearances for her recent book, calling the threats of litigation not only legally flawed, but “inflammatory” and “disappointing.”

Two days after Britney’s attorney Matthew Rosengart demanded in a letter that Jamie Lynn stop “publicly airing false or fantastical grievances” while promoting her memoir, attorney for the younger Spears Bryan Freedman sent a response that said the cease-and-desist letter “fails to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever.”

“Your claim that Jamie Lynn has no right to tell her story is not only insensitive but not supported by the law,” wrote Freedman, an attorney at the law firm Freedman & Taitelman LLP, in the letter shared with TMZ and confirmed to Billboard. “Jamie Lynn is a member of the Spears family. Your letter ignores a critical fact: Jamie Lynn has suffered through her own experiences, and her own trauma. Had you taken the time to read the book prior to sending your letter, you would know that the book is not about Britney, but instead about Jamie Lynn’s own experience.”

Freedman said it was “disappointing” to see the “letter plastered all over the media,” and added that Britney is actually portrayed in the book “as a kind, supportive, and a protective sister.”

Rosengart declined to comment on Thursday morning.

Th legal back-and-forth is a new escalation to an ongoing war of words between the Spears sisters over Jamie Lynn’s promotion of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which arrived on Jan. 18. As Jamie Lynn has discussed Britney during media appearances on Good Morning America and elsewhere, Britney has fired back on social media that she’s “disgusted,” and accused her sister of exploiting her, using the pop star for her trauma.

Britney turned up the heat Jan. 17 by having Rosengart send a cease-and-desist letter over Jamie Lynn’s media appearances. He demanded that the former Zoey 101 actress stop “publicly airing false or fantastical grievances,” and warned that it was “potentially unlawful and defamatory.”

“We … demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign,” Rosengart wrote in the letter obtained by Billboard. “If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

The letter also referenced a famous quote from Michelle Obama: “When they go low, we go high.” Rosengart said that “to Britney’s great credit, that is exactly what Britney is going to do, for the time being.”

In Wednesday’s response, Jamie Lynn’s attorney said the letter was all bluster, and also scoffed at the reference to the Obama quote.

“Just today your client posted vile statements on social media concerning Jamie Lynn,” Freedman responded. “These include, but are not limited to, statements such as Britney should have ‘slapped you and mamma right across your f—ing faces!!!’ and ‘Whipped your a–‘ and ‘popped the s— out of your a–.'”

Wrote Freedman: “To be clear, social media posts that include cyber bullying which cause death threats to Jamie Lynn and her family, is neither the ‘high road,’ nor anything that will be tolerated.”