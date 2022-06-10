×
Halsey Responds to Nanny’s Wrongful Termination Lawsuit, Calls Claims ‘Baseless’

A nanny alleges Halsey violated labor laws, but the star denies the claims.

Halsey at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas. Brian Friedman

Halsey is facing a new lawsuit that claims the star fired their nanny after she requested time off for a medical procedure, but the singer is calling the case “baseless.”

In a complaint filed Thursday (June 9) in Los Angeles court, former nanny Ashley Funches claims the “Without Me” singer forced her to work “around the clock on consecutive days with little to no day of rest” and failed to pay overtime – and then fired her when she sought time off for medical care.

“Plaintiff sent defendants a text message informing defendants that plaintiff may need to undergo a medical procedure that would require her to take a leave of absence from work,” attorneys for Funches wrote in their complaint. “A few days later, without any warning or response to plaintiff’s text message, defendants responded by terminating plaintiff.”

The lawsuit claims violations of California labor laws — specifically those requiring overtime wages and those preventing discrimination against people with disabilities.

In a statement to Billboard, a rep for the singer called it a “baseless” lawsuit. “While Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they take ableism and ethical working conditions very seriously,” the rep said. “Halsey wants to be absolutely clear that they remain a vocal advocate both against ableism and for ethical working conditions.”

Frank H. Kim, Funches’ attorney who filed the lawsuit, did not immediately return an emailed request for comment regarding the statement from Halsey’s rep.

Read the full complaint here:

