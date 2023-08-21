Rapper Gunplay Facing Felony Charges in Miami Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

The rapper Gunplay is facing three felony charges over an alleged domestic violence incident involving his wife.

The rapper, whose real name is Richard Morales, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse, according to court records reviewed by Billboard.

According to a police report obtained by Miami’s Fox affiliate, the rapper’s wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, told police that an intoxicated Gunplay became enraged when she asked him to lower the volume of a video game on his Xbox to avoid waking their six-month-old child. After he allegedly threw glasses and bottles at her, she reported that he then picked up an AK-47 assault rifle and aimed it at her.

When she attempted to leave the apartment, Taylor-Morales says he blocked her and attempted to grab the baby by the neck and head. When she screamed for help, the rapper allegedly left the apartment, allowing her to flee the scene. Police later arrived, arresting Gunplay and recovering the AK-47.

On Instagram, Taylor-Morales recounted the same incident and said that she would be filing for divorce. “I just want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it’s too late.”

An initial hearing before a judge had been scheduled for Monday morning to determine whether Gunplay would be released on bond, but it’s unclear if it took place. The rapper could not immediately be located for comment.