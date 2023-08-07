Future Sound Asia Demands The 1975 Pay Financial Damages After Malaysian Festival Cancellation

Organizers of the Malaysian music festival that was cancelled last month after onstage actions by The 1975‘s Matty Healy has issued a letter of claim to the U.K. band.

This legal document, typically issued to notify a person or entity that court proceedings may be brought against them, demands compensation for the financial damages incurred by the event’s promoter Future Sound Asia after the remainder of Good Vibes Festival was canceled after a July 21 headlining set by The 1975.

During this show in Kuala Lumpur, the Healy critiqued the country’s LGBTQ laws as “f–king ridiculous” then shared an extended kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald. Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia, and those convicted face up to 20 years behind bars.

A statement released today (August 7) by Future Sound Asia and Good Vibes Festival notes that “FSA would like to reiterate their strong disapproval of the Band’s behavior during their performance at GVF2023. In particular, lead singer Matthew Timothy Healy’s use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behavior not only flagrantly breached local guidelines and Malaysian laws but also tarnished the reputation of the 10-year-old festival.”

Good Vibe Festival organizers recently told Billboard that the cancellation of what was intended to be a three-day festival has left the event in financial ruin and could limit future concerts in the country for years to come. As reported by Billboard, the company likely already paid out artist deposits for the entire festival and might soon be required to issue refunds to fans, depending on an outcome of an investigation by the Malaysian government.

“The Band’s actions intentionally contravened the agreement they had with FSA for their

performance at GVF2023,” today’s statement continues. “This breach led to the festival’s cancellation, resulting in significant financial losses for FSA and negatively impacting local artists and businesses that depended on the festival’s success — affecting the livelihoods of many Malaysians.”

“FSA deeply values the trust that fans and regulatory authorities have placed in them over the years. The organization remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering vibrant live music experiences in Malaysia, ensuring full compliance with local laws and regulations.”

A representative for The 1975 did not return a request for comment.