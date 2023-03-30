Mother of Flo Rida’s Son Files Suit After Child’s Fall From Fifth Floor Window

The mother of Flo Rida‘s six-year-old son has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a rental property after Zohar P. Dillard was seriously injured in a March 4 fall from a fifth-floor window of her New Jersey apartment building.

According to People, Dillard’s mother, Alexis Adams, is named as a plaintiff in the negligence suit — along with her special needs son — in documents submitted to the Superior Court of New Jersey on Monday (March 27) against Pitch Perfect 74, LLC, Goldberg Management and others. The legal action came after the child was reportedly seriously injured in a fall in which he landed on a patch of concrete below the window; a spokesperson for Goldberg had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment on the suit at press time.

A spokesperson for Flo Rida (born Tramar Lacel Dillard) did not return Billboard‘s request for comment at press time; the rapper is reportedly not a party to the lawsuit.

According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by New Jersey’s Daily Voice, Zohar suffered a shattered pelvis, left metatarsal fractures, a grade 3 liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs in the incident and he remained in the ICU as of Wednesday (March 29). “As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare,” Adams told the Voice. “My heart is broken into a million pieces. It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could’ve been avoided.”

Adams’ attorney, Steven P. Haddad, demanded a jury trial and claims the building’s managers are at fault for maintaining the building in a “negligent, careless and reckless manner creating foreseeable and dangerous conditions,” according to People. The suit claims that management installed “incorrect sized guards” on the windows on the fifth-floor apartment, “thereby breaching their duty of care.” At press time Haddad had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment on the filing.

The suit is seeking an undisclosed amount of damages for Dillard’s current and future medical bills, legal feels and any ongoing and future medical and mental pain and suffering.