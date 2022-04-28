Esme Bianco Tells Judge Marilyn Manson Retaliated Against Her

Esmé Bianco attends the global unveiling of the Faberge X Game of Thrones Egg on Dec. 10, 2021 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

A year after she sued Marilyn Manson for sexual assault and human trafficking, actress Esmé Bianco told a federal judge that the singer recently “used his power and influence” to get her cut from a tour video with the Deftones.

In a filing Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court, Bianco said she wanted to expand her lawsuit to include an allegation of “tortious interference” by Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner. She says she already shot the images, but that Warner succeeded in getting her images cut from the video, depriving her of “significant public exposure.”

“Warner proceeded to contact the band and confront them over the Deftones’ decision to work with Ms. Bianco,” she wrote. “Defendant Warner used his power and influence in the entertainment industry to interfere with Ms. Bianco’s ability to continue working with the Deftones.”

Bianco, best known for her work in Game of Thrones and an ex-girlfriend of Warner’s, is one of several woman who have accused him of wrongdoing over the past year. Ashley Walters, a former assistant, sued him in May, and model Ashley Morgan Smithline filed her own case in June.

The actress Evan Rachel Wood, another ex-girlfriend, has not filed a lawsuit but has leveled similar accusations in public statements, including in a high-profile documentary called Phoenix Rising, prompting Warner to sue her for defamation.

Manson has strongly denied all allegations. In his lawsuit against Wood, he says the multiple accusations are the result of a scheme orchestrated by the actress to destroy his career. He says she and another woman “secretly recruited, coordinated and pressured prospective accusers to emerge simultaneously with allegations of rape and abuse.” Wood has denied those allegations.

Bianco sued in April 2021, claiming Warner had, among other shocking allegations, “used drugs, force and threats of force to coerce sexual acts” and had “locked Ms. Bianco in the bedroom, tied her to a prayer kneeler and beat her with a whip that Mr. Warner said was utilized by the Nazis.” He has since moved to dismiss the case, arguing that his accusers are “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.”

An attorney for Manson did not immediately return a request for comment on Bianco’s new allegations relating to the Deftones video.