Ed Sheeran Wins UK Copyright Case Over ‘Shape Of You’

Ed Sheeran has won a copyright battle in UK court over his chart-topping 2017 hit “Shape of You,” after a judge ruled Wednesday (April 6) that the star did not copy the song from a little-known track.

The judge ruled that Sheeran’s mega hit, which spent 12 weeks atop the Hot 100, did not infringe a 2015 song called “Oh Why” released by an artist named Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch, and music producer Ross O’Donoghue.

Sheeran quickly celebrated the ruling in a video posted to social media – and blasted what he called “baseless” lawsuits and the harm they’re doing to the music industry.

“While we’re obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court. Even if there’s no base for the claim,” Sheeran said. “It’s really damaging to the songwriting industry. There’s only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music. Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify.”

An attorney for Chokri and O’Donoghue did not immediately return a request for comment on the decision.

The ruling followed an 11-day trial in London last month, during which Sheeran repeatedly took the stand and fended off accusations that he was a “magpie” who borrows from other songwriters. The star also briefly sang from the witness stand.

In his decision, Judge Antony Zacaroli ruled there was no evidence that Sheeran had intentionally or “subconsciously” copied from “Oh Why” when he wrote “Shape of You.” He said that “while there are similarities” between the two songs, “there are also significant differences.”

The judge also shot down the the argument from Chokri and O’Donoghue’s attorneys that the speed at which Sheeran had written his hit suggested he had copied it from the earlier song.

“I reject that submission,” Zacaroli wrote. “The clear picture gained from all those that work with him in writing songs is that he has a rare ability to come up with lyrical and melodic ideas, and connect them together to create catchy songs, at great speed.”

Over the years, Sheeran has repeatedly faced copyright lawsuits. In 2017, he settled a U.S. case over Tim McGraw’s “The Rest of Our Life,” which he co-authored, and he settled another case in 2018 over his hit “Photograph.” He’s also facing a looming trial in New York federal court over allegations that he copied his “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

In his statement on Wednesday, Sheeran made a personal appeal about the toll taken by such cases.

“I just want to say: I’m not an entity, I’m not a corporation, I’m a human being and a father and a husband and a son,” Sheeran said. “Lawsuits are not a pleasant experience and I hope that this ruling means in the future baseless claims like this can be avoided.”

See Ed’s comments and a copy of the ruling below.