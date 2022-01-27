Drakeo the Ruler’s Family to Sue Live Nation Over Rapper’s Fatal Stabbing

Family members of rapper Drakeo the Ruler said Thursday (Jan. 27) they would file a wrongful death lawsuit against Live Nation and others over his fatal backstage stabbing last month at a Los Angeles music festival.

The lawsuit, which has not yet been filed, will the accuse concert giant Live Nation and two other festival organizers of failing to provide sufficient security in the lead up to the attack at the Once Upon a Time in LA Music Festival, which left the up-and-coming L.A. rapper dead at the age of 28. At the time of his death, Drakeo was stepping up as a prolific artist and had released five music projects since 2020. His most recent was a 17-track mixtape, titled The Truth Hurts, featuring Drake on the chilled-out song “Talk to Me.”

In a press conference announcing the case, family attorney James Bryant said Drakeo, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, had been “essentially lynched” because there had not been enough precautions taken to protect him.

“His life was taken way too soon,” Bryant said, adding that Drakeo had “no security” and that physical barricades had been insufficient. “This should never have never happened if those promotors had actually had the proper security protocols. This was a preventable death.”

A criminal investigation by local prosecutors into who is directly responsible for the murder is ongoing, Bryant said, but “those who failed Drakeo the Ruler, they’re going to be held accountable.”

A spokeswoman for Live Nation did not return a request for comment. The lawsuit will also name C3 Presents, a subsidiary of Live Nation, as well as Bobby Dee Presents. A spokeswoman for Bobby Dee Presents did not immediately return a request for comment.

Drakeo had been scheduled to perform on Dec. 18 at Once Upon a Time, but was stabbed around 8:30 pm amid a large fight backstage. The melee was captured on video, which was displayed by the family’s attorneys on Thursday. The rapper was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

The event was also expected to feature such artists as Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ice Cube, YG and The Game, but was shut down after Drakeo’s death.