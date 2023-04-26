Desiigner Charged With Indecent Exposure on a Plane

The rapper Desiigner was charged Monday with one federal count of indecent exposure on an aircraft, after authorities say he masturbated on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis.

The misdemeanor filed against the rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, is punishable by no more than 90 days of imprisonment and a $500 fine.

The charges came just days after he announced in a tweet Thursday that he was “ashamed” about what happened on the plane, that he was admitting himself to a facility to get help and was canceling all his shows.

“Mental health,” he wrote, “is real guys.” No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The criminal complaint said a flight attendant first spotted Selby exposing himself about 60 to 90 minutes into the April 17 Delta flight. He covered himself, but five minutes later, two flight attendants spotted Selby masturbating. Again he was told “no” and covered himself, the complaint said.

Desiigner’s breakthrough hit “Panda” spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2016, and he’s scored two other top 40 hits on the chart: “Tiimmy Turner” in 2016 (No. 34 peak) and as a featured guest on BTS’ “MIC Drop” in 2017 (No. 28). Over on the Hot Rap Songs chart, “Panda” — which was nominated for best rap performance at the 59th annual Grammy Awards — spent 17 weeks at No. 1 in 2016.