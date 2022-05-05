DaBaby Won’t Be Charged in Shooting at His North Carolina Mansion

DaBaby will not face criminal charges over an incident last month in which he allegedly shot a man in the leg after he entered the rapper’s North Carolina estate, local authorities said Thursday.

The April 13 shooting left the unidentified man with non-life-threatening injuries. In a 911 call recording and a later Instagram post, DaBaby confirmed that he had shot the man in the leg after the man scaled a wall and trespassed on his property.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the police department in Troutman, North Carolina said that after consulting with the county district attorney’s office, the investigation had been “completed and closed,” adding, “there will be no criminal charges filed at this time.”

In a recording of a 911 call by DaBaby released by TMZ shortly after the shooting, the injured trespasser can be heard moaning in the background. The rapper repeatedly tells the dispatcher that he shot the man in the leg, saying he had “defended his property” against a “trespasser” who had “jumped over a fence” and had used his name.

The next day, DaBaby took to Instagram to commend himself for not killing the man: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day & it felt great.👍🏾 Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back💥”

The incident is the latest in a string of legal problems for DaBaby, who is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit over an incident in which he allegedly attacked a property manager during a music video shoot. The “Rockstar” rapper is also the subject of a civil suit over a viral incident in which he and others brawled with Brandon Bills — the brother of singer DaniLeigh, with whom DaBaby has a daughter — at a bowling alley. He was also arrested last year for allegedly carrying a loaded gun inside a Rodeo Drive retail store.

Separately, a report by Rolling Stone last week surfaced a new video from a 2018 incident in which Kirk shot and killed a 19-year-old man at a North Carolina Walmart. The rapper claimed self-defense and did not face homicide charges over the shooting, but the Rolling Stone report suggested that the video “undercuts” that version of the story. DaBaby’s attorneys have since responded to the report, saying that prosecutors and a judge reviewed the tape at the time and concluded that the rapper had acted in self-defense.