DaBaby Facing Lawsuit Over Bowling Alley Brawl With DaniLeigh’s Brother

DaniLeigh‘s brother is suing DaBaby over an incident – captured in a viral video – in which the rapper and several others allegedly attacked him in a bowling alley “without warning.”

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday (Feb. 16) in Los Angeles court, Brandon Bills claimed DaBaby was legally liable for physically assaulting him “suddenly and without warning” as he walked by the rapper. He said the attack had caused him to endure “severe injury and pain” and left him “psychologically damaged”

Bills, whose real name is Brandon Curiel, is the brother of the singer DaniLeigh, with whom DaBaby has a daughter. A rep for DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday.

The legal action came days after the brawl, captured on a video published by TMZ, in which DaBaby seemed to attack Bills during an event at a San Fernando Valley bowling alley called Corbin Bowl. The video then showed the two men grappling, spilling onto the bowling lanes, and then others attacking Bills. DaBaby has publicly claimed that he acted in self-defense.

The lawsuit, filed by attorneys Farid Yaghoubtil and Anthony Werbin, also named Corbin Bowl as a defendant, accusing the establishment of legal negligence for failing to prevent incident attack.