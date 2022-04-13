Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touching

Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives at court in lower Manhattan on Jan. 22, 2020 in New York City.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday (April 13) to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018.

The guilty plea came nearly three years after the the Oscar-winning Jerry Maguire star was arrested in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed.

The actor, 54, was accused of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019 but pleaded guilty to just one of the allegations.

He told the judge he “kissed the waitress on her lips” without consent at the LAVO New York nightclub.

Gooding’s plea deal calls for no jail time. If he continues counseling for six months, he can withdraw the misdemeanor plea and plead guilty to a lesser violation of harassment.

Gooding was arrested in June 2019 after a 29-year-old woman told police he squeezed her breast without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square.

A few months later, he was charged in two additional cases as more women came forward to accuse him of abuse. The new charges alleged he pinched a server’s buttocks after making a sexually suggestive remark to her at TAO Downtown and forcibly touched a woman inappropriately at the LAVO nightclub, both in 2018.