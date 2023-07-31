Cardi B Concertgoer Files Police Report After Star Throws Microphone at Las Vegas Show

A concertgoer has filed a police report after Cardi B was captured on video at a Las Vegas event throwing her microphone at a fan who splashed her with a drink.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Billboard on Monday (July 31) that an individual filed a police report Sunday alleging battery, claiming she was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.” Police did not mention Cardi by name, but the location of the alleged incident matched the address of the venue at which the rapper was performing.

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In a video of the Saturday incident that went viral on social media over the weekend, the 30-year-old hip-hop star (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) is seen hurling a microphone at an unruly audience member after they splashed their beverage on her during a performance at Drai’s Beachclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

In their statement on Monday, Las Vegas police said that no arrest or citations had been issued, and that “no further details will be provided at this time.”

A spokesperson for Cardi did not immediately return a request for comment.

Saturday is the latest in a rash of recent incidents in which artists have been struck by objects while performing at concerts. In recent weeks, Drake called out a fan for throwing a vape on stage; Bebe Rexha was injured when a cell phone was hurled at her face; a fan tossed her dead mother’s ashes up onto P!nk’s stage; Kelsea Ballerini was struck by an object mid-song; someone sent a sex toy flying at Lil Nas X; and a mysterious object pelted Harry Styles near the eye and left him wincing in pain.

In Cardi’s case, she was in the middle of delivering her hit song “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” — which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2017 – when she was suddenly splashed by the liquid from a cup. In a video that the star herself retweeted, she turns angry and throws her mic down into the crowd while appearing to yell.