Britney Spears Slams Mom’s Demand for $660K to Cover Legal Fees

Attorneys for Britney Spears are pushing back on a demand by Lynne Spears that the star pay for $660,000 in legal fees that her mother incurred during legal wranglings over her daughter’s conservatorship.

Lynne asked for the big payment in November, suggesting that her lawyers had helped in the process of freeing Britney from the conservatorship imposed by her father Jamie Spears. The filing sparked a “go f— yourself” response from Britney, who said her mom “gave him the idea” in the first place.

In a formal legal response Tuesday, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart found a more diplomatic way to make roughly the same point.

“The petition cites no authority at all to support the conclusion that a conservatorship estate (or, in this case, a former conservatee’s estate) can be held financially responsible for the attorney’s fees of a third party like [Lynne] here,” Rosengart wrote.



“While [Lynne] had the right to hire and pay for her own counsel, from her own funds, this is, in effect, an issue between Lynne Spears and her lawyers, and there is no legal basis for placing Britney Spears in the middle of it,” the lawyer wrote.

The new filing claimed that Lynne has already been living for free for more than a decade in a “large, expensive house” owned by Britney, and that her daughter had already paid roughly $1.7 million in utilities, maintenance and insurance on that property.

“The fees and costs at issue cannot be foisted onto Britney Spears, who already has paid many millions for court-appointed counsel, counsel for the conservator of the estate, counsel for the conservator of the person, and others, all while very generously providing a beautiful home for her mother and paying for all associated expenses,” Rosengart wrote.

In early November – a week before Britney was formally freed – her mother filed court papers seeking $663,000 in money from the conservatorship to cover her legal fees she had paid out to two law firms. She claimed that after she discovered problems with the arrangement in 2019, she and her attorneys had been a driving force to end the conservatorship

“It is because Lynne’s counsel questioned the adequacy of Jamie’s competence [and] identified the lack of checks and balances over his service [that] real discussions began about limiting Jamie’s involvement in the conservatorship,” her attorneys wrote at the time. “Lynne and her counsel submit that they have contributed to and achieved Lynne’s mission of breaking the restrictions imposed by the conservatorship.”

But hours later, Britney fired back on Instagram, telling Lynne to “take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f— yourself.”

“Psss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea,” Britney wrote in the post.

A hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday over Lynne’s request and initially got underway, but it was quickly pushed back after the judge said she had not had time to carefully consider the recent filings. A new hearing is now scheduled for July.