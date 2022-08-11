Britney Spears’ Lawyer Blasts Kevin Federline for Posting Videos, Warns of ‘Legal Issues’

Britney Spears’ lawyer is speaking out about her ex-husband Kevin Federline, warning that the former backup dancer has created “legal issues for himself” with his recent public statements and Instagram posts about the pop star and their two children.

In a statement shared with Billboard, attorney Mathew Rosengart – who famously repped Spears in the successful fight to end her legal conservatorship – said Federline’s recent actions were “abhorrent” and had “violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children.”

“In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself, including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things,” Rosengart said.

An attorney for Federline did not immediately return a request for comment.

The statement came after Federline – married to Spears from 2004 through 2007 – gave an interview to the Daily Mail that aired on ITV, in which he said their two sons (Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15) had chosen to not see their mother. He said it had “been a few months since they’ve seen her.”

The pop star quickly responded. “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she wrote in an Aug. 6 Instagram Story. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

Then on Wednesday (Aug. 10), Federline posted multiple videos on Instagram that appeared to show Spears — several years ago — arguing with her then-young sons. Federline wrote in a caption that he “cannot sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through,” and that “this isn’t even the worst of it.”

In his statement on Thursday, Rosengart said the ITV interview had “hurt the mother of [Federline’s] children,” and had “undermined [Federline’s] own children,” but it was the since-deleted Instagram posts that the attorney said were raising potential legal issues.

“We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules, and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him,” Rosengart wrote, noting that he and his client do “not tolerate bullying in any area.”

“In the meantime, as Britney poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private,” the attorney continued. “We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discing private matters, which benefits no one.”