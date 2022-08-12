Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Takes Plea Deal Over Crashing Her Wedding

Britney Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander has taken a plea deal to avoid felony charges over a June incident in which he broke into her home on her wedding day.

Hours before Spears married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home on June 9, Alexander broke onto the property and livestreamed his “wedding crash” on Instagram. The two were childhood friends and were married for less than three days in 2004.

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Thursday (Aug. 11), Alexander pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of aggravated trespassing and battery, according to Ventura County prosecutors. He previously faced additional charges of felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism, but those counts were dropped.

In announcing the deal, prosecutors said Alexander had “gained uninvited access to her property” and had “battered a security guard who attempted to remove him from the residence.”

Under the deal, Alexander was sentenced to 128 days in prison, prosecutors said, but was credited with time-served for the 64 days he’s spent in jail since being arrested. His attorney, a public defender in Ventura County, did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

Alexander was married to Spears for roughly 55 hours after a 2004 Las Vegas wedding before the marriage was annulled. Upon entering Spears’ home in June, the 40-year-old went live on Instagram, as shown in screenshots captured by TMZ and a video uploaded to Twitter by fans.

According to the Associated Press, a security guard for Spears testified earlier in the case that Alexander got inside her house and up to the locked door of Spears’ bedroom while she was inside.

At the time, the pop star’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said, “This was an outrageous and disgraceful security breach, and I hope law enforcement does everything possible to ensure Mr. Alexander is fully and vigorously prosecuted and convicted for his criminal actions.”

At a preliminary hearing in late June, Alexander pleaded not guilty to all four original counts, and a judge ruled that there was enough evidence that the case could proceed to trial.

Even after he’s served his time in Ventura County, Alexander won’t be allowed near Spears. The star herself won a restraining order in June, and Thursday’s plea agreement came with a criminal protective order prohibiting Alexander from coming within 100 yards of her or the security guard he battered.