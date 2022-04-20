A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX in Connection to Alleged Shooting

ASAP Rocky performs during Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City.

A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning (April 20) at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a November shooting in Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department told the Associated Press. At the time of the arrest, Rocky was in the process of returning to Los Angeles on a private plane after a vacation in Barbados with girlfriend Rihanna, according to reports by NBC News and TMZ.

Representatives for the two stars did not immediately return requests for comment.

Rocky was detained in connection with an investigation by the LAPD into a non-fatal shooting in Hollywood on Nov. 6. Police reports show the victim of the shooting claimed that the rapper approached him with a handgun and fired multiple shots, one of which grazed his left hand, according to NBC News, who was first to break the news of the arrest at LAX.

Representatives for the LAPD did not immediately return a request for comment. Representatives for federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which reportedly aided in the arrest, according to NBC News, referred Billboard to the LAPD. An attorney for Mayers was also unavailable for comment.

In 2019, Rocky was arrested and charged with assault in Sweden, with prosecutors alleging that the victim was punched, kicked and attacked with a bottle. He spent nearly five weeks in behind bars before being released, though he was later found guilty.

The rapper is currently expecting a child with Rihanna, who is in her third trimester. The couple has also fueled engagement rumors after the Fenty founder was spotted out in March with a diamond ring on her engagement ring finger. The pair started dating in 2020, and the “Umbrella” singer announced her pregnancy in January.