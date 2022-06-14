Rapper 22Gz Arrested in NYC on Attempted Murder Charge

22GZ performs at the Rolling Loud NYC music festival in Citi Field on Oct. 29, 2021 in New York City.

Brooklyn drill rapper 22Gz was arrested in New York City on Sunday morning on attempted murder charges over a March shooting in which three people were injured, Billboard has confirmed.

The 24-year-old rapper was taken into custody after he landed at John F. Kennedy Airport, as he returned to the city from Atlanta for his scheduled appearance at Sunday’s Hot 97 Summer Jam concert festival, Brooklyn prosecutors confirmed. The New York Post first reported the news.

The charges – attempted murder in the second degree as well as several others – are related to a March 6 shooting at a Brooklyn party hall where three people were non-fatally shot. One of the victims identified 22Gz (real name Jeffrey Mark Alexander) as the shooter, leading to the charges.

“This shooting not only wounded the victim, but endangered the lives of everyone in a crowded club,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. “Senseless gang rivalries fuel much of the gun violence in our communities and I remain committed to vigorously prosecuting anyone who engages in this criminal conduct.”

A rep for 22Gz declined to comment on the charges.

Inmate records from the NYC Department of Corrections confirm that 22Gz was arrested Sunday and then held on Rikers Island with bail set at $500,000; it’s unclear if he posted bail. His next court hearing is set for July 19.

The rapper is also facing charges of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment.