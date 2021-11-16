New TuneCore Tool Helps Artists Drop, Monetize Songs on TikTok & Other Social Platforms

TuneCore is getting social.

For the first time, the indie distributor is enabling its community of creators to share their music directly into the music libraries of social platforms, which the company anticipates will create more viral opportunities and, potentially, income.

TuneCore charges no upfront fee for the new service, named Social Platforms, a discovery tool which works across TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other social channels.

Social Platforms is presented as a “first of its kind” distribution offering, and a “one-stop solution for artists to release and monetize their music on key social media platforms with no-upfront fee to provide an easily accessible launchpad for creators,” explains Tunecore CEO Andreea Gleeson in a statement.

TuneCore will participate in “a small share of revenues” generated by the tracks on the social platforms that carry and share its users’ works.

The new distribution offering is another feather in Gleeson’s cap, after she spearheaded TuneCore’s international expansion and facilitated artist education and support efforts for the 1 million artists that use its services over the past year, efforts that were rewarded with her promotion to CEO in August of this year.

Under Gleeson, the business launched TuneCore Rewards, which offers discounts for artists who watch its educational “Master Class” videos; and TuneCore Certified, which offers digital plaques to artists based on how many streaming milestones they hit. She also worked closely on strategic partnerships with Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify and oversaw launches in Brazil, Russia, and India in 2020 and throughout Latin America earlier this year.

TuneCore is owned by Paris-based label and distributor Believe.