Whom do Taylor Swift’s and Beyoncé’s legions of fans love almost as much as their idols? Their respective longtime publicists, Tree Paine and Yvette Noel-Schure, whose supreme skills have earned them their own social media stans.

Read on for a selection of adoring posts by some of Paine and Noel-Schure’s most ardent online fans.

Tree Paine

god bless whatever voodoo magic tree paine had to do i will never doubt you again queen — sof 🪐⧗ 7/29 (@ursleightofhand) June 3, 2023

I aspire to be Tree Paine



Queen of PR https://t.co/d2q2Lx7oqg — kayla (@kpretzz) April 15, 2023

This is a Tree Paine appreciation post. What a queen. 🙌🏻💃🏼 — Kailee (Taylor’s Version) (@Kaileesee) May 14, 2021

tree paine, a style icon. that lilac sweater and python shoulder bag!! — bippy (@bippyforever) January 31, 2020

i wish i could freaky friday switch bodies with tree paine — ashley (@biceplor) July 31, 2023

goddamit tree paine is so good at her job i want to be her ugh — mags ✨ (@goldlikedaylite) August 2, 2023

tree paine i hope both sides of your pillow are always cold! god bless! — jo (@my_old_scarf) July 5, 2023

THE DEVIL WORKS HARD BUT TREE PAINE WORKS HARDER!!!!! YAS QUEEN THANK U FOR UR SERVICE — sera ♡ (@mystique_chaos) November 11, 2021

LEGEND. A FUCKIN LEGEND. LITERAL PREMIUM PR. CAN WE MAKE APRIL 7TH AS TREE PAINE APPRECIATION DAY?????!!! https://t.co/rVd7oqVuTY — ψ (@fuckinglegacies) May 1, 2020

tree paine icon

tree paine legend

tree paine mother

tree paine girlboss

tree paine slay

tree paine sexy

tree paine for president 2024 — jj 🎧 (@mirrorballboobs) July 5, 2023

Yvette Noel-Schure

I love it when Mrs. Yvette pops up on social media and say, "AHT AHT AHT! What y'all WON'T do is try my girl" when it comes to Beyonce — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) October 20, 2020

The only class i’d pay a lot to learn from is Ms. Yvette Noel-Schure. She can absolutely teach a class on being a publicist with successful clients. — 🌻 (@MyTeigh) June 15, 2023

Brb…Switching my account to a Yvette Noel-Schure stan account 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — J****n (@siryonsay) May 5, 2017

On the panel was “The Bey Keeper” Yvette Noel-Shure. And she made me teary telling us her story. I wanted to hug her and refrained from doing so. 🤣 But I TOTALLY understand why beyonce chose her. She exudes love and grace. 🥹🥰 — DaBean (@HoneyBadger10) June 16, 2022

My favourite thing about this is seeing Bey's publicist,Yvette Noel-Schure, front and centre.

A successful Black woman representing a successful Black woman.

I love to see it. 😍 https://t.co/d15BLayaPq — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) July 14, 2019

Yvette is WORKING. She has Beyoncé on tour than Halle doing her Little Mermaid press run. Chloe wrapping up her tour. Business is booming and I love to see it. — RAH-SHE-BAH (@rashebaaa) May 16, 2023

The devil works hard but Yvette Noel-Schure works harder https://t.co/L5vXSqUHvt — Asiaa ✨ (@simplyyasiaa) March 24, 2023

Yvette seems like such a wonderful person and her voice is so calming. I love that Beyoncé’s team is made up of such powerful women. https://t.co/ynV54C9iSg — “ (@cancersupersta) November 11, 2018

I love Yvette (Beyoncé’s publicist) so much, such a humble soul ♥️✨ full of life. — lelo.unmatched (@leloxflank) January 20, 2019

I love how Yvette Noel Schure(Beyoncé’s publicist) never has leaks in her team in breaking a story before it’s ready for release. She does PR so seamlessly.



There is a strategy behind everything. #BlackIsKing — Urban Mosotho (@UrbanMosotho) August 1, 2020

I love when Yvette Noel I cyan spell her last name visits. She supports everyoneeeee when she’s here and she posts about it giving everyone exposure I love it. — I Am A Promise 👑 🇬🇩 (@riecespieces_) May 13, 2021

This story will appear in the Aug. 26, 2023, issue of Billboard.