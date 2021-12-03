The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem to Headline This Ain’t No Picnic Festival in Pasadena

Southern California concert promoter Goldenvoice has announced the launch of a new festival, This Ain’t No Picnic, whose first iteration will be held Aug. 27 and 28, 2022 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Spread across six stages, the two-day festival will feature headlining performances from The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem along with a set by Le Tigre, who are reuniting for their first performance in 12 years. The remainder of the lineup includes Pasadena native Phoebe Bridgers, Jorja Smith, Beach House, Kaytranada, Jungle, IDLES, Courtney Barnett, Caroline Polachek, Honey Dijon, Four Tet x Floating Points in a combined DJ set, Yves Tumor, Descendents, Wet Leg, Genesis Owusu, Turnstile and Hana Vu. The sixth “stage” at the festival will be dedicated to Despacio, a custom-built disco sound system designed by James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem.

This Ain’t No Picnic was created by Goldenvoice talent bookers and tastemakers Stacy Vee, Jenn Yacoubian and Rene Contreras. According to a press release, the trio curated the festival to celebrate artists “past, present and future” who represent “cutting-edge indie, hip-hop, dance, underground and everything in-between.”

“We were talking about all of these wonderful releases that were coming out of the pandemic and creating something to celebrate this awesome music from the artists that we and our friends love,” says Yacoubian. “We asked ourselves, ‘What if we could put our dream lineup together?'”

Vee adds, “We just wanted to grab the best of the best of every genre and every sound…on this lineup. It’s cutting edge. It’s underground. It’s legendary acts still putting out new releases. It’s for everyone.”

It’s also quintessential Goldenvoice, Vee continues, noting the festival “came together organically just by thinking about who we wanted to see live. One thing led to another and the event came together very quickly.”

This Ain’t No Picnic’s name is borrowed from one of Goldenvoice’s earliest festivals, which was launched in Irvine, California in 1999 — the same year Coachella debuted — with headliners Sonic Youth.

Tickets for This Ain’t No Picnic 2022 go on sale Dec. 9. Two-day GA tickets start at $299 + fees and 2-Day VIP tickets are priced at $799 + fees. Fans can secure their tickets with only $49.99 down by choosing a payment plan at checkout. For $1,199 + fees, fans 21 and older can also purchase tickets for the Clubhouse at Brookside, an indoor, air-conditioned “hideaway” that boasts a number of high-end amenities, including exclusive access to “an intimate upfront guest viewing area” at multiple stages.

More info can be found at thisaintnopicnic.com.