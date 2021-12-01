Spotify’s ‘Artist Wrapped’ 2021 to Promote Artist Merch Pages

Spotify for Artists has launched its 2021 Artist Wrapped microsites, offering artists a look at how their music performed on the streaming platform over the past year — while also helping push their official merch pages on the platform.

Under its recently announced partnership with e-commerce company Shopify, Spotify will be incorporating artist merch into its Wrapped strategy for the first time. Over the next several weeks, Spotify listeners will be emailed a link to the Spotify merch page of their “top artist,” as listed in each fan’s Wrapped experience. To take part, artists must connect their Shopify merch store to Spotify and list at least one merch item by Dec. 2. If more than one item is listed, the first item the artist selects will be the one that gets emailed to fans.

For Spotify artists who aren’t on Shopify, the merch platform is currently offering a 90-day free trial, while the on-demand printing and fulfillment company Printful is offering 30% off the first two orders for artists looking to stock up on merch.

As always, each individually-tailored artist microsite will allow artists to view Spotify metrics for their music including total hours streamed; increases in followers, total listeners, streams and playlist adds; total number of top listeners; and total number of fans sharing the artist’s profile, albums and songs. Additionally, they can view the journey of their top track of the year, including how many streams it received, how it traveled around the world, the day on which it drew the most listeners at the same time, playlist adds and more.

Artist Wrapped boasts several additional new features this year. These include Audio Aura — described as a visualization of an artist’s songs based on the moods, genre and sounds associated with their music — and Throwback Track, which highlights the artist’s top catalog track. For the first time, artists will also be able to view all of their listed collaborators for the year.

As always, artists will have the option to download and post “share cards” on social media highlighting their Spotify stats. Share cards can now be translated into 31 different languages, with the option to download share cards in several different languages at once to create targeted messages for their fans across the globe.

Since launching Artist Wrapped in 2017, Spotify reports that the number of monthly active Spotify for Artists users during the Artist Wrapped time period increased by 670% through 2020, while traffic to Spotify for Artists on the day of Artist Wrapped launch increased 933% during the same time span. Additionally, visits to the Artist Wrapped microsites increased 1,381% between 2017 and 2020, while shares to social media from the Artist Wrapped microsites have increased 285% since 2018.

To access Artist Wrapped, artists can log in to their Spotify for Artists account via the web or mobile and click on the “Your 2021 Wrapped” card. Artists who don’t yet have a Spotify for Artists account can sign up themselves or via their distributor; after enrolling, their Wrapped microsite will be waiting as long as they’ve had at least three listeners before Oct. 31, 2021.