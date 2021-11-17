Spotify Expands Its Services to Venezuela

Spotify’s free and premium services are officially available to listeners and creators in Venezuela, Billboard has learned.

Further expanding its services around the world, the audio streaming provider is now available in more than 180 markets worldwide, including Venezuela, which has exported renowned artists including Ricardo Montaner, Chino y Nacho and Danny Ocean, whose “Me Rehuso” has more than 1 billion streams on the platform.

“Since Spotify’s first entry into Latin America in 2013, Spotify has had a warm welcome in the region, and expanding our presence to Venezuela will help us further support local artists and foster the local music scene,” Mia Nygren, managing director Latin America at Spotify, said in a press statement. “Building off the momentum from our expansion in the region in February of 2021, we’re excited for Spotify to be available in all of South America and to continue reaching new listeners and creators, regardless of where they live.”

This year, Spotify began supporting the local music scene in Venezuela, curating playlists like “Made in Venezuela” and “Flow Venezuela,” in addition to spotlighting emerging acts Tayko and Irepelusa in its RADAR program.

With Spotify available in the country, listeners and artists alike will have access to a catalog of 70 million tracks with more than 60,000 new releases added to the platform daily.

For more information, visit Spotify.com.