Rockstar Energy & Blueprint Group Announce Rockstar Culture Labs

VP/CMO Pepsi Beverages North America (South Division), Chauncey Hamlett, CEO of The Blueprint Group and artist manager, Cortez Bryant and CMO/Partner at BPG Records and Blueprint/Maverick Artist Management, Al Branch join Rockstar Energy and Blueprint Group as they announce launch of 'Rockstar Culture Labs', a new space for Atlanta's Black Creative Community on February 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Tuesday (March 1), Rockstar Energy announced its partnership with Cortez Bryant — longtime talent manager (Drake, Nicki Minaj) and co-CEO of record label Blueprint Group — to launch Rockstar Culture Labs, Atlanta’s newest space for Black artists.

The launch is set to empower the next generation of local Black artists with direction from other key figures including Al Branch, CMO/partner at BPG Records and Blueprint/Maverick Artist Management, and Ashaunna Ayars, founder of The Ayars Agency and chair of the advisory board for Rockstar Culture Labs.

“We’re proud to be launching The Rockstar Culture Labs, to provide space and resources that empower Black artists here in one of the country’s epicenters of creative culture,” said Chauncey Hamlett, vp/CMO Pepsi Beverages North America (South Division). “With this platform, we want to highlight and elevate the ‘Real Rockstars’ of Atlanta, those who are hustling and putting in the work to pursue their dreams.”

Funded by Rockstar Energy, the space will open in a four-story building located in the Atlanta University Center in April. It will provide resources such as fully equipped music production studios and sound stages, event and co-working spaces, and ongoing networking opportunities, The Rockstar Internship program and event programming curated by Rockstar Energy.

“The Rockstar Culture Labs is an exciting next step for Blueprint Group, which has been dedicated to educating, supporting, and amplifying the next generation of creative artists,” said Bryant. “Partnering with Rockstar Energy to open this space in one of the country’s most happening music communities gives us another platform to create incredible opportunities for Atlanta’s Black artists.”