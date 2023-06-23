×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Rihanna Steps Down as Savage X Fenty CEO

Hillary Super, former CEO of Anthropologie, joins the company to take over the role.

Rihanna
Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. Lexie Moreland

Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, has a new CEO: Hillary Super, former CEO of Anthropologie Group and a veteran of such apparel companies as Guess, American Eagle and Gap. According to various reports, Vogue Business, Rihanna will remain the company’s executive chairman.

Explore

Explore

Rihanna

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Hiring Super as CEO could help Savage X Fenty’s growth ambitions and lend it more credibility on Wall Street. Last year, the company raised $125 million, bringing its total funding to $310 million, reports claimed Savage X Fenty was working with banks in preparation for a possible initial public stock offering at a $3 billion valuation. The company’s success raised Rihanna’s personal net worth to $1.7 billion, according to Forbes, making the singer the second-wealthiest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey.

Related

Rihanna

Rihanna Is Serving Tropical Goddess in Throwback Maternity Shoot Photos

Savage X Fenty, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in May, is co-owned by Rihanna and a group of investors that includes luxury goods giant LVMH and Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners. In addition to an online store, the company has brick-and-mortar locations in Las Vegas, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Garden City, NY, and Arlington, VA.

Rihanna gives Savage X Fenty star power and a level of visibility few upstart apparel companies can match. The brand has created four television shows with Amazon Prime Video and allows viewers to buy the products they see in the videos. What’s more, Savage X Fenty debuted a football-themed collection ahead of the singer’s performance at the Super Bowl LVII half time show in February that attracted 118.7 million viewers in the United States — topping Katy Perry’s 2015 performance for the largest audience ever.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad