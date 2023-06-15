Billboard Introduces New Industry-Voted Award for Annual R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players List

Billboard is introducing a peer-voted award to run alongside its annual R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list of the genres’ most influential executives. This new R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players’ Choice Award will honor the executive in the genres whose peers believe has had the greatest impact across the music business over the past year, from recording and publishing to managing and touring and beyond. Vote here.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Voting is now open to all Billboard Pro members, both existing and new, with one vote per member.

Billboard launched its first Players’ Choice Award with the Power 100 list earlier this year, followed by the Country Power Players’ Choice Award that concluded last month.

The first round of voting is now open and will run through June 25 with an open call for nominees.

The second round of voting will begin June 26, in order to narrow down the top 20 nominees into the final five top executives.

The third round of voting will begin July 10, to select the winner from that list. Voting concludes July 23 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

If you are not yet a member of Billboard Pro, you can join here.