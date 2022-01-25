Pharrell Williams Partners With Groot Hospitality for New Bahamian Resort

Pharrell Williams and Groot Hospitality are teaming up again to bring a brand-new resort to the Bahamas. The 400-room Somewhere Else will be in partnership with Atlantis Bahamas and is expected to open in 2024.

The property is adjacent to Atlantis and will take over the current site of The Beach at Paradise Island, The Bahamas. In addition to the rooms and suites, Somewhere Else will also feature top-tier dining venues, landscaped grounds, an oceanfront beach, multiple pools and recreation areas, luxury amenities and live entertainment.

Explore Explore Pharrell See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Somewhere Else is going to be a one-of-a-kind resort,” said Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman in a release. “Not only will it offer a major extension of the unforgettable and high energy experiences we deliver with Groot Hospitality, but also, a clear focus on nature and restorative elements. We’ll have something for everyone, yet Pharrell and I are making sure Somewhere Else is unlike anywhere else.”

In 2019, concert promotion giant Live Nation acquired a majority stake in Groot Hospitality, whose portfolio includes top dining, entertainment and hospitality brands including Florida nightclubs and bars LIV, Story, Komodo and more. Pharrell and Groot have previously partnered together on Miami-based restaurant Swan and Miami Beach’s boutique The Goodtime Hotel.

“Teaming up with David Grutman and Pharrell to further evolve the resort is an endeavor we are incredibly proud to be embarking upon this year,” said Atlantis Paradise Island president and managing director Audrey Oswell in a release. “We can’t wait to share the Somewhere Else experience with new and returning guests, which will be amplified by the culture and warm Bahamian hospitality that can only be found at Atlantis Paradise Island.”

Shawn Sullivan of Rockwell Group is the lead designer on the project. Somewhere Else will be in close proximity to Atlantis Paradis Island’s other dining and entertainment options, as well. Atlantis Paradise Island is home to five properties including the towers of The Royal, the family-friendly accommodations at The Coral, residential-style studios and suites at The Reef, suites at The Cove and water-side villas at Harborside Resort.