Billboard Welcomes Andrei Radaza to Executive Team, Promotes Anjali Raja

Radaza is joining Billboard as svp/head of sales and Raja has been promoted to svp of business ops and audience development.

Anjali Raja and Andrei Radaza
Anjali Raja and Andrei Radaza Courtesy Photo

Billboard is pleased to announce two updates to our executive team: Andrei Radaza is joining Billboard as svp/head of sales and Anjali Raja has been promoted to svp of business ops and audience development.

Radaza is a new hire who began his advertising career with True Agency back in 2004 working on multicultural accounts for Nissan and Infiniti. Since then, he’s also held sales positions at Blackrock Digital, Vox Media and Complex, where he was vp of brand partnerships and oversaw the outlet’s Style vertical.

Radaza also comes to Billboard with a requisite passion for music grounded in an early love of ’90s and 2000s hip-hop. The proud father of two currently has everything from Tyler, the Creator and Freddie Gibbs to Snoh Aalegra, Tems and Cleo Sol cycling on his playlist of favorites.

Raja, meanwhile, has been with Billboard since 2017, playing a key role in marketing strategy and development of the brand. In her newly promoted role as svp of business ops and audience growth, Raja will add focusing on growing Billboard‘s global audience to her list of responsibilities, and as such, will spearhead the strategy, account management, social and audience development and revenue operations teams. Under that expansive umbrella, her various teams are responsible for creating and merchandising Billboard’s marketing, social strategy, audience acquisition, ad revenue and cross-platform brand partnerships, while optimizing business operations throughout the organization.

