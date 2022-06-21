Mass Appeal & Live Nation Urban Partner to Celebrate #HipHop50 With ‘One-of-a-Kind Experiences’

Mass Appeal — the entertainment company led by Nas, Sacha Jenkins and CEO Peter Bittenbender — is partnering with Live Nation Urban to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a series of live programming.

As part of the multi-year “Hip-Hop 50 Live” celebration, Mass Appeal and Live Nation Urban will present hip-hop centric events, ranging from park jams to festivals. Beginning this summer at parks nationwide, fans can expect: live DJ sessions, interactive experiences, pop-up merchandise, educational activations, plus top notch food and drinks. Park Jams in November will be followed by programs honoring Hip-Hop History Month.

Bittenbender, Mass Appeal CEO, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with the world’s leading live entertainment company to bring fans one-of-a-kind experiences in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th birthday. We are planning to celebrate all facets of the culture and globe via this dynamic partnership.”

Brandon Pankey, vice president of business development and operations at Live Nation Urban added, “Live Nation Urban was founded to redefine culture. To celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with Nas, Peter and the Mass Appeal team is absolutely the type of partnership that our company is excited to form to continue to tell the stories about our culture globally.”

Mass Appeal and Live Nation Urban are also joining forces to bring fans original content, product collaborations, Web3 launches and more in celebration of #HipHop50. Mass Appeal’s #HipHop50 initiative is a cross-platform campaign aimed at celebrating Hip-Hop’s semi-centennial anniversary.

Mass Appeal launched a #HipHop50 premium content partnership with Paramount and Showtime and has since aired the following documentaries spotlighting the genre: You’re Watching Video Music Box, Ricky Powell: The Individualist and Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brain.