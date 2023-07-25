Which Latin Executive Has the Most Influence? Nominate Your Choice Now

Billboard is introducing a peer-voted award to run alongside its annual Latin Power Players list of the genre’s most influential executives. This new Latin Power Players’ Choice Award will honor the executive in the genre whose peers believe has had the greatest impact across the music business over the past year, from recording and publishing to managing and touring and beyond. Vote here.

Voting will be open to all Billboard Pro members, both existing and new, with one vote per member.

Billboard launched its first Players’ Choice Award with the Power 100 list earlier this year, followed by the Country Power Players’ Choice Award that concluded in June and the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players’ Choice Award, whose winner will be announced in August.

The first round of voting for the Latin Power Players’ Choice Award is now open and will run through Aug. 6 with an open call for nominees.

The second round of voting will begin Aug. 7, in order to narrow down the top 15 nominees into the final five top executives.

The third round of voting will begin Aug. 18, to select the winner from that list. Voting concludes Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Vote now and if you are not yet a member of Billboard Pro, join here.