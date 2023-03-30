LAMC Unveils List of Wonder Women of Latin Music Honorees

The LAMC (Latin Alternative Music Conference) will honor a group of 24 women in the 2023 LAMC Wonder Women of Latin Music program. Journalists, publicists and executives from multiple areas of the music business will be recognized in partnership with Amazon Music.
Launched in 2020, Wonder Women of Latin Music is part of the LAMC, which kicks off later this month as a virtual event; the live event will take place in July in New York City. Wonder Women specifically recognizes women in all fields of the Latin industry, and, to date, has given an award to 85 women and celebrated them via a social media campaign.
“For the fourth year in a row, it is such an honor to join LAMC in presenting 2023’s Wonder Women of Latin Music awards that celebrate the impact these women have in our industry,” says Rocío Guerrero, Global Head of Latin Music for Amazon Music. “It is so important that we continue to recognize, uplift and thank them: the global impact of Latin Music would not be the same without their contributions.”
This year’s class of Wonder Women features several music journalists, including Sigal Ratner-Arias, deputy editor of Billboard Español, Isabela Raygoza, associate editor of Billboard Español and Florencia Mauro of Billboard Argentina. Past honorees have included Leila Cobo, Billboard’s Chief content office for Latin/Español. The list, which is curated by the LAMC and celebrates “women making a difference in the industry,” also includes veteran publicists like Nanette Lamboy and Blanca LaSalle.
Here is the full list of 2023 honorees:
Isabel Quinteros from TikTok
Celia Carrillo from Universal Music Latin
Claudia Arcay from Loud And Live
Romina Magorno from Imagine It Media
Ana Martínez from Amazon Music
Ana Christina Ordoñez from Magnus Media
Leticia Ramirez from Pandora
Ashley Gonzalez from WME
Marcela Moreira from Warner Latina
Isabel Feria from Sony Latin
Claudia Ochoa from The Orchard
Nanette Lamboy from Artist Solutions
Isabela Raygoza from Billboard
Beatriz Marfa-Linley from Sounds from Spain
Gaby Herrera from WK Entertainment
Fernanda Bas from Meta
Roberta Pate from Spotify
Julyssa Lopez from Rolling Stone
Suzy Exposito from the LA Times
Florencia Mauro from Billboard Argentina
Krystina De Luna from Apple Music
Blanca Lassalle from Creative Link NY
Laura Dergal from LARAS
Sigal Ratner-Arias from Billboard Español