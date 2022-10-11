×
John Legend, Andy Grammer Perform as Carousel of Hope Raises $1.7 Million for Diabetes Research

Actress Diane Keaton honored with the Brass Ring Award.

John Legend
John Legend performs onstage during the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on October 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Kovac/GI for Children's Diabetes Foundation

Academy Award-winning actress Diane Keaton was presented with the Brass Ring Award at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball. The Oct. 8 event raised more than $1.7 million on behalf of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (BDC).

To date, the Carousel of Hope Ball has raised more than $110 million for clinical care and diabetes research. Noted event chair Davis in a video message introduced by emcee Howie Mandel, “Type 1 diabetes, you’re gone. It won’t be long before everybody’s healed.”

Adding to the festivities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles were spirited performances by music stars John Legend, Andy Grammer and Deborah Cox. Grammer performed his hits “Keep Your Head Up” and “Honey, I’m Good.” Cox followed with several of her own hits including the classic “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” after singing “Happy Birthday” in honor of Davis’ 92nd birthday. Then EGOT-winning singer-songwriter Legend capped the evening with motivating performances of “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “All of Me,” “Ordinary People” and “Dancing in the Dark.”

Emmy-winning actress Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy; Broadway’s Dreamgirls) presented the Brass Ring Award to Keaton in recognition of her philanthropic work and support in the fight against diabetes. “I’m surprised and humbled to be the recipient of this important award, which represents a very urgent and universal cause in the world today and the pioneering work of Barbara Davis,” said Keaton as she accepted the honor.

Among the celebrity guests in attendance were Motown founder Berry Gordy, producer-songwriter Jimmy Jam, actor Ed Begley Jr. and television/film director Nigel Lythgoe.

Hosted by Davis and her co-chair Dana Davis, the ball was helmed by a veteran production team that also included Clive Davis, Quincy Jones and George Schlatter.

