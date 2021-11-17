Japanese Breakfast to Open New House of Vans Location in Mexico City

Vans will open its newest creative space in Mexico City on Dec. 9 with a performance by Japanese Breakfast. The latest House of Vans facility will include a skatepark, music venue, theater and art gallery. House of Vans Mexico City will join the brand’s other outposts in Chicago and London.

Explore Explore Japanese Breakfast See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It is an honor for Vans to permanently open House of Vans Mexico City,” said Vans senior marketing manager Iñigo Perezcano in a release. “It’s a space where the ‘Off The Wall’ spirit lives, which will enable action sports, music, art, and street culture communities to embrace and develop their expressive creativity to keep making history within Mexico City’s rich creative landscape.”

The new venue will reside in Mexico City’s Mixcoac neighborhood on Rubens and Avenue Revolución. It will hold free concerts and aims to be a space to relax, learn and foster community across two stories and a yard. Within the space, there will be two stages: the Main Stage for the local and international headliners and the Next Era Stage for up-and-coming artists’ concerts and rehearsals.

Japanese Breakfast will christen the venue in December as the first act to grace the stage. Mexico City-based musicians Molotov will perform on Dec. 10, followed by U.K. electronic pop band Hot Chip on Dec. 11.

The gallery space will open with Marcos Castro, the artist responsible for House of Vans Mexico City’s main mural. Castro’s practice utilizes symbolic elements found in Mexican myths mixed with images of nature to comment on Mexico’s past, present and future.

There’s also a rooftop bowl with an impressive view of the city where the company will hold Vans Sunday barbecues. HOV Mexico City will host interactive workshops with artists of different disciplines. The kitchen will also serve as a cooking space for revered Mexican chefs.