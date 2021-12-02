Jimmie Allen Launches JAB Entertainment With Former Spotify Exec John Marks, Producer Aaron Benward

Jimmie Allen has partnered with music executive John Marks and singer-songwriter-producer Aaron Benward to launch the Nashville-based management and production company JAB Entertainment. The company’s first signing is country duo Neon Union.

Marks previously worked as global director of country music at Spotify, while Benward has worked as a recording artist, songwriter, film and television producer, music supervisor and founder of the Park City Song Summit. Allen, who has notched two Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hits and is currently rising on the chart with “Freedom Was a Highway,” his duet with Brad Paisley, recently picked up wins as the CMA new artist of the year and the ACM’s new male artist of the year. He is also nominated in the all-genre best new artist category at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

“I’ve been friends with Aaron for years – he’s a brother to me,” Allen says via a statement. “We’ve always wanted to work together and decided to launch JAB Entertainment.”

“Jimmie has been my little brother ever since he moved to Nashville. We’ve written songs together, played basketball together, endured tough times together and gone through the greatest of times together – but now it’s time to build together, and that’s why we started JAB Entertainment,” adds Benward.

Of joining as partner, Marks says, “It wasn’t long ago that Jimmie and Aaron invited me to see their new duo Neon Union in Nashville. I watched their set, saw their on stage chemistry and knew I needed to be a part of this history making duo. It’s an honor to be joining JAB Entertainment with Jimmie and Aaron and to bring Neon Union’s message of great music, BIG fun and unity to the world.”

Neon Union includes Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps. Allen saw each perform as solo artists, and introduced them, suggesting that they work together. The duo’s first single, “Beer Up,” will release Dec. 30 via a distribution deal with EMPIRE. They are also featured on the track “Livin’ Man,” from Allen’s Bettie James Gold Edition project.

Miami native Brooks grew up on the music of George Jones and Hank Williams. He eventually became the musical director for Lauryn Hill and later worked with artists including Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and John Legend. North Carolina native Millsaps began performing at local venues while attending NC State University and became a semi-finalist in the Music City Song Star competition, and earned first place in the MerleFest Chris Austin Songwriting contest.

“They are insanely talented with great work ethic,” Allen says of Neon Union. “Not only do they make great music, but they will change hearts.”

“Neon Union is the perfect example of what we want to do at JAB Entertainment,” adds Benward. “And that is to expand equality and unity, to shine the light on unconditional love and acceptance for diversity, and give the music world something it’s never seen.”