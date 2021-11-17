Goldenvoice Picks Cisco Adler’s NoCap as Streaming Partner

Goldenvoice has partnered with digital platform NoCap as its preferred streaming service for the promoter’s venues. The deal was spearheaded by Goldenvoice president and Coachella founder Paul Tollett and will serve as an additive to Goldenvoice’s in-person business.

“We’ve been impressed with the work that NoCap has been doing on their own, and we’d like to help amplify what they have built with our team,” said Tollett in a release.

NoCap will help the Southern California promoter bring live events online to a global audience. The platform helps artists and venues put on unique online events and gives fans around the world expanded access to live music including engaging experiences.

“Goldenvoice is a brand synonymous with bringing audiences incredible live music experiences,” said NoCap founder Cisco Adler in a release. “We are thrilled to work with Paul and this stellar team to help expand on that and deliver world class online experiences to audiences around the world!”

NoCap — the brainchild of Grammy nominated musician, producer and entrepreneur Cisco Adler along with an all-star list of partners — is both a platform and promoter of premium livestream concerts. With its proprietary text-based ticketing technology and custom streaming solution, offers a unique approach for artists to make a living off their craft beyond recorded music and traditional touring.

NoCap has worked with globally celebrated artists including Foo Fighters, Travis Barker, Jimmy Buffett, Machine Gun Kelly, Todd Rundgren, Adam Lambert, G-Eazy, Wallows, Weezer, Kehlani, Bad Religion and many others.