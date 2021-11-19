Executive Turntable: Position Music Adds A&R VP; Warner Europe Hires Equity Director

Delmar Powell has joined Position Music as vp of A&R, a move announced by president and CEO Tyler Bacon. Powell previously served as vp of A&R at Downtown Music Publishing and director of A&R, Urban at Republic Records.

At Downtown, Powell signed prominent producers and songwriters like Dez Wright, Tee Romano and Marc E. Bassy, while also working closely with artists like Zendaya and Hailee Steinfeld. While at Republic, Powell worked as an A&R liaison for NBC’s singing competition series The Voice. Powell has also managed artists like songwriter and producer Prince Chrishan and served as A&R for Tinashe‘s Songs For You album.

“Delmar is an excellent addition to Position Music as we continue to build a world-class A&R team. He will play an important role as we enter our next phase of signing and developing hitmakers,” Bacon said.

In this new role, he will help service the current Position roster while working toward expanding it with new writers, producers and artists. He will report to Mark Chipello, vp, head of A&R.

“It’s about finding the pulse, understanding the dynamics, rhythm, and igniting the synergy between the artist and producers to make timeless music. I’m excited to bring my experience to a fiercely independent and nimble company like Position Music,” Powell said of the new role. “Boutique music publishers are the future because they make time for the artist and writers which goes a long way these days. I believe my passion for hip-hop, r&b, and pop music will bring an exciting new dynamic to the Position roster.”

“Delmar is a true A&R who lives and breathes the job. He is constantly in the studio with writers and producers, searching far and wide for music that will push the envelope, shape culture, and define and defy genres.“ Chipello added.

Antoinette Boateng has been appointed to the new role of director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Europe, at Warner Music Group. She will be based in London, reporting to Dr. Maurice Stinnett, WMG’s global head of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Previously, Boateng ran her own consultancy, Neo State, which worked with a wide range of clients including Marks & Spencer, the UK’s Citizens Advice Bureau and the Royal Institute of British Architects, along with government work on public policy issues, such as improving LGBTQ+ equality and social mobility policies in West Africa.

Of the new role, Boateng said, “I’m excited to work with Maurice and the team at Warner Music Group. The company has made some big strides when it comes to placing the equity, diversity and inclusion agenda center stage, but it acknowledges that it’s got a lot more to do. I can’t wait to be part of the team that steers it through the next stage of its journey and look forward to working with colleagues across Europe to drive positive change.”

“Antoinette is a star in the EDI world. She’s worked with some of the world’s biggest companies to help shift corporate mindsets and to deliver real improvements that have improved many people’s lives,” Stinnett said of Boateng. “This is a big role that covers a wide range of countries, but I know she has the experience and enthusiasm to be a change maker here at Warner Music Group.”

Elsewhere in Europe, UMG has appointed Maciej Kutak as CEO of Universal Music Poland and senior vp, Central Eastern Europe. The newly created position, which starts Jan. 1, will expand Kutak to an operational leadership role in Greece, Romania, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary, along with Poland, where he is currently managing director. Kutak will continue to be based in Warsaw and report directly to Frank Briegmann, chairman & CEO of Universal Music Central Europe.

“In the last few years in Poland, Maciej has very successfully demonstrated his expertise and innovative spirit,” commented Briegmann. “As part of our strategy for Central Europe, which is based above all on cooperation and transfer of content and knowledge between markets, he will now take on an additional role in our international structure. I congratulate Maciej on his appointment and wish all teams who work with him today and in the future the utmost success.”

Universal Music Poland’s roster include Big Cyc, Blue Cafe, Anna Maria Jopek, Kim Nowak and others.

Big Feat PR, a Nashville-based boutique artist, event and brand music PR agency, announced the hiring of Julia Casey as vice president.

Before the move to Nashville, Casey was in charge of the publicity department at Verve Label Group in New York City, where she worked with artists including Jon Batiste – she led the marketing campaign for his latest album WE ARE – Bettye LaVette, Max Richter and others. She also led campaigns for historic albums like John Coltrane’s Both Directions At Once, Blue World and Thelonious Monk’s Palo Alto among others.

Of the hiring, Casey said, “I am so honored to join forces with Doug, he has cultivated an incredible roster of artists whom I respect and admire, artists who have something to say. I’m looking forward to building upon our shared passion for great music, artists and their stories.”

Doug Hall, Big Feat CEO, said “Julia is one of the most dedicated, professional and knowledgeable publicists I have ever met in my entire career. She is the smartest person in any room with so many years of experience and countless successful campaigns under her belt. She will be a vital asset to Big Feat PR as we build the agency into all we know it can be. We share a collective vision to work with a select group of renowned and emerging artists and clients, that we genuinely love both musically and personally. I’m beyond excited for all that lies ahead.”

Daniel Lang has been promoted to the new role of vp, international digital licensing & society relations at Warner Chappell Music.

In the new role, Lang will continue to be based in London and report to Guy Moot, co-chair and chief executive of Warner Chappell Music. He will also work closely with the publisher’s local managing directors and financial directors in territories worldwide, as well as Natalie Madaj, svp, global digital.

Jo Smith will be stepping down from the role in December, leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

“I’m excited to be stepping up into this new role. I look forward to working with the collection societies to further speed up payments to our writers and make the whole ecosystem more transparent and efficient. I’m so grateful to Jo for taking the time to work with me through this transition; I’ve learned a lot from her that I’ll certainly be putting to good use,” Lang said of his new role. “And, of course, alongside Natalie and the brilliant Digital team at WCM, I’ll be continuing to focus on how we can tap new opportunities to connect our writers’ songs with fans around the world.”

Moot added, “Daniel actually pitched the idea of this combined role and we were delighted to take him up on it. Our writers have benefited hugely from the innovative approach he’s taken to digital licensing and they’re now set to reap the rewards from him taking charge of our relationship with the societies. I also want to pay tribute to the amazing Jo Smith, who is moving on to take up new challenges. She’s been a key member of our team for many years and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Lang moves into his new role after serving as vp, digital licensing, EMEIA for Warner Chappell Music. He helped expand the scope of its multi-territory licensing strategy and strengthened relationships with key partners such as Amazon, Deezer, Facebook, Spotify and YouTube, in addition to executing a more proactive strategy in emerging markets to open up new opportunities for Warner Chappell writers.

IVPR, a narrative-based music and culture PR firm located in Nashville, announced the hiring of Lucy Volpe as senior publicist, having been previously employed by Big Feat PR where she worked on campaigns for Arlo McKinley, John R. Miller, Charley Crockett, Lydia Luce and more.

Volpe brings 10+ years of experience to IVPR with a specialty in artist and festival public relations. “Lucy is one of those rare individuals who has built a career by combining her personal strengths and passions into a singular focus work-wise. I value her work ethic, passion for our clients, sense of what makes for a solid story, and well-honed knowledge of the ever changing media landscape,” said Maria Ivey, owner of IVPR. “She gives a damn and that’s really all we can ever hope for in a teammate.”

“It’s rare to find people in this industry where there is no room for ego, where everyone is genuinely supportive of each other and wants to achieve the same goals for our clients,” said Volpe of her new role. “I am incredibly honored to be on team IVPR.”

Longtime artist manager and entrepreneur Mark Gillespie of Three Six Zero Management has joined blockchain-powered financial platform Opulous as a strategic advisor. In this role, he will work with the Opulous team to assist in sourcing new talent for artist drops, providing connections to industry tastemakers, partners and potential investors. Gillespie is an experienced music industry veteran, having served as manager, producer, investor and entrepreneur alongside talent that includes Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Mark Ronson and more.

Gillespie is joined by experienced music industry figure Jay Moore – the former senior director of investments at Kobalt Music will help lead and evaluate new investment projects to be sold through the Opulous platform.

Of hiring Gillespie and Moore, CEO and founder Lee Parsons said, “The addition of Mark as senior advisor and Jay as CIO demonstrates the ambition we have for this platform. We’re moving in a very exciting direction and growing fast, with a bunch of new hires on the way. Plus we have some very big artist names joining the platform in the wake of the incredible demand we’ve just seen with Lil Pump. Watch this space!”

“I’m hugely excited to be advising Lee and the team at Opulous and helping bring what I believe is a revolutionary product to the world. Opulous is undoubtedly a game changer and I’m very proud to be involved,” Gillespie said.

Elisa Kupelian and Alison Berger have launched NAKD Entertainment, a collective of executives in marketing, PR, creative and live shows that aims to help labels and artists in those specific fields. Kupelian will serve as co-CEO and chief communications officer and Berger will serve as co-CEO and chief marketing officer.

With the creative department, NAKD will provide services in creative endeavors like art design, photography, videography, video treatments and tour visuals. In marketing, their services include strategic, traditional and digital marketing, social media, consulting and tour marketing.

In addition to Kupelian and Berger, here is a list of the company’s initial hires:

Michael Perez, co-founder & chief creative officer

Jesus Canton, Co-founder & chief officer of Music & Live Entertainment

Joe Calitri, president of Round Hill Records announced the promotion of Lucy Bartozzi to the position of senior director, marketing for the label, where she has launched marketing campaigns for Round Hill artists such as Blues Traveler, Lit, Tash Neal, Jared James Nichols, Black Pistol Fire and Lettuce as well as acts on the Triple Crown roster. Bartozzi will relocate from Los Angeles to Nashville to join the Round Hill staff in the company’s new headquarter offices.

In her expanded position, Bartozzi will be responsible for the global marketing strategy for all Round Hill and label imprint releases, leading the execution of all campaigns, while overseeing budgets and all creative, including advertising, video and album packaging. Bartozzi will also continue to oversee the expanding marketing team including merchandise/D2C, production, content and digital, and will run album campaigns for The Cult, Lit, Jared James Nichols and more in 2022.

“Throughout her tenure at Round Hill, Lucy has proven herself to be invaluable in all facets of marketing for our label imprints and front-line artists. Artist development is at the center of our label philosophy and I am confident that Lucy and the marketing team will continue to spotlight and manifest this. I look forward to continuing to watch her grow in her new leadership role and I am also excited that Lucy will now be based here in Nashville as we open our new label headquarters in the same building as our famous Sienna Studios on Music Row. Bring on 2022!” Calitri said of the hiring.

“I’m thrilled to join Joe and the Round Hill team in Nashville! It has truly been an honor working with our growing roster alongside the Round Hill team and I look forward to continuing to super-serve our talented artists in this new role in Music City,” Bartozzi said of her new role.