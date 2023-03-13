×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Diddy Is a Potential Buyer for BET Stake

Possible buyers also include BET partner and producer Tyler Perry, as well as Weather Channel owner Byron Allen.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner

Sean “Diddy” Combs is looking to acquire a majority stake in Paramount’s BET businesses, which includes BET, VH1, BET Studios and the streaming service BET+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Explore

Explore

Diddy

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

As previously reported, if a deal closes, Paramount is expected to maintain a minority stake in the business, as well as a commercial relationship. Scott Mills currently serves as BET’s CEO. In January, the company announced plans to merge its Paramount+ and Showtime businesses.

Related

Morgan Wallen 2023

Morgan Wallen Has Multiple Firsts on Streaming Songs Chart, Including the No. 1 Song

In addition to Diddy, possible buyers include BET partner and producer Tyler Perry, as well as Weather Channel owner Byron Allen.

Diddy is a longtime entertainment mogul, and continues to diversify his portfolio of music, fashion, drinks and TV ventures internationally. In 2013, Combs launched REVOLT Media & TV, the first Black-owned multiplatform cable music network, and has since expanded with new businesses like Empower Global formally Shop Circulate, Our Fair Share, Love Records and cannabis distribution by acquiring Cresco Labs.

In February 2023, he rebranded his parent company from Combs Enterprises to Combs Global.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad