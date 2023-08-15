Damien Scott Named Billboard’s Deputy Editorial Director

Damien Scott has been named Billboard‘s new deputy editorial director, the music media brand announced Monday (Aug. 14).

In his New York-based role, Scott will work to expand Billboard’s audience through news coverage, video, social content, live events and more, all with a special focus on hip-hop and R&B.

“We are so happy to have Damien on board,” added Hannah Karp, editorial director of Billboard. “Damien’s expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow, evolve and expand our content for music fans and creators across genres.”

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Damien to the team,” said Mike Van, president of Billboard. “Damien’s deep experience in driving culture is unparalleled and we cannot wait to work alongside him, especially as we expand our global coverage of hip-hop.”

Scott has had an extensive career in media, editing and writing, most recently working as the head of editorial at music distribution company UnitedMasters. Before that, he worked as the president of the J. Cole-co-founded Dreamville Ventures and was also the editor-in-chief and VP of content and development at Complex Media, where he helped produce the successful cultural festival ComplexCon. He has held roles at companies including BET, Hearst Autos, Mass Appeal, VIBE and Time magazine.

Scott is based in Billboard‘s New York office and reports to Karp. Deputy editorial director Rob Levine continues to oversee coverage of the business of music.