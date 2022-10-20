Billboard Promotes Leila Cobo to Chief Content Officer of Latin, Mary Rooney to Vice President of Events

Billboard has two new elevations within company in the Latin and Events departments. On Thursday (Oct. 20), Billboard announced that Leila Cobo has been promoted to the chief content officer of Latin/Español and Mary Rooney to vp, head of events, effective immediately.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The promotion will see Cobo continue her oversight of Billboard Español and its newly created team, in addition to providing her expertise in all Latin content and programming. Under her leadership — she previously held the role of vice president of Latin and Latin industry lead — Billboard.com’s Latin vertical has earned nearly 2 million unique visits a month, and saw her extend her talents to programming Latin Music Week, the world’s longest running gathering in the Latin music industry. In Cobo’s new role, she will report to Hannah Karp, Billboard‘s editorial director and Mike Van, Billboard president.

“There is no other mainstream media company more committed to covering and celebrating Latin music than Billboard, and with the launch of Billboard Español we’re more committed than ever. It’s an honor to work with this amazing team and keep growing and building!” Cobo said.

Rooney’s promotion will see her continue her oversight of Billboard‘s signature business events and strategizing for the growth and development of the brand’s identity, including consumer-facing programs and event production across the country. Rooney previously led as the executive director of events at Billboard, and had a large hand in conceptualizing Billboard‘s Women in Music and Latin Music Week, as well as creating The Stage at SXSW. In her new role, she will report to Dana Droppo, Billboard‘s chief brand officer.

“I am thrilled to continue working alongside this talented team, and to represent the Billboard brand as we continue to grow the events business producing best-in-class events across the country,” Rooney said in a statement.

Van added of the two promotions: “We could not be more grateful and proud to be elevating two key executives to essential roles that will continue to propel the Billboard brand globally.”