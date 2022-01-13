Billboard Promotes Anjali Raja, Dana Droppo, Christina Medina & Shameka Frank to New Leadership Roles

To kick off 2022, Billboard has announced the promotion of four executives to brand leadership positions across its marketing, talent relations and revenue operations teams.

Dana Droppo, who previously served as PMC’s senior vice president of brand experiences, has officially been promoted to senior vice president, head of marketing for Billboard. In her new role, the Canadian-born Droppo will be charged with developing and maintaining the brand globally across events and tentpoles, custom advertising campaigns, client services and design/creative.

She will also oversee Billboard’s Women in Music show, Latin Music Week conference, all custom advertising campaigns including Honda Stage and Samsung NXT, and new initiatives that bring the editorial, events, artist relations and commerce teams together to expand the Billboard brand’s presence in entertainment, tech and media.

Shameka Frank is the new vice president of revenue operations, where she’ll lead a team focused on all digital, print and brand content campaigns at PMC for Billboard and VIBE. Her team, in partnership with the Billboard marketing departments, will plan, execute and optimize cross-platform marketing campaigns that deliver against top clients’ objectives.

Frank, a New York-based graduate of Brooklyn College, has led account management and ad operations teams and supported programmatic operations since joining Billboard in 2016.

Anjali Raja, who joined Billboard in 2017 and played a key role in marketing strategy and development of the brand, has been promoted to senior vice president, business operations, where she’ll spearhead the strategy, account management and revenue operations teams. Her teams are responsible for creating and merchandising Billboard’s marketing, ad revenue and cross-platform brand partnership strategies, while optimizing business operations throughout the organization.

Christina Medina, a graduate of the University of Southern California who joined Billboard in 2019 after working as a talent booker for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is the new SVP, talent and programming. In her role, she’ll curate programming and book talent for live media events, print and digital stories and speaking engagements for Billboard.