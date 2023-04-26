×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Billboard Introduces Industry-Voted Award for Annual Country Power Players List

Voting for the inaugural Country Power Players' Choice Award is now open.

Billboard country power players
Courtesy Photo

Billboard is introducing a peer-voted award to run alongside its annual Country Power Players list of country music industry’s most influential executives. This new Country Power Players’ Choice Award will honor the executive whose peers believe has had the greatest impact across the music business over the past year, from recording and publishing to managing and touring and beyond. Vote here.

Related

Billboard country power players

Billboard’s Country Power Players’ Choice Award: Vote for the Most Impactful Executive

Voting is now open to all Billboard Pro members, both existing and new, with one vote per member.

Billboard launched its first Players’ Choice Award with the Power 100 list earlier this year.

The first round of voting will begin April 25, with an open call for nominees.

The second round of voting will begin May 8, in order to narrow down the top 25 nominees into the final five top executives.

The third round of voting will begin May 15, to select the winner from that list.

If you are not yet a member of Billboard Pro, you can join here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad