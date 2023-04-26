Billboard Introduces Industry-Voted Award for Annual Country Power Players List

Billboard is introducing a peer-voted award to run alongside its annual Country Power Players list of country music industry’s most influential executives. This new Country Power Players’ Choice Award will honor the executive whose peers believe has had the greatest impact across the music business over the past year, from recording and publishing to managing and touring and beyond. Vote here.

Voting is now open to all Billboard Pro members, both existing and new, with one vote per member.

Billboard launched its first Players’ Choice Award with the Power 100 list earlier this year.

The first round of voting will begin April 25, with an open call for nominees.

The second round of voting will begin May 8, in order to narrow down the top 25 nominees into the final five top executives.

The third round of voting will begin May 15, to select the winner from that list.

If you are not yet a member of Billboard Pro, you can join here.