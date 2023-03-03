American Express Spotlights Multicultural Women-Owned Businesses at Billboard Women in Music Awards

American Express continued its commitment to supporting women in music by honoring Becky G with the American Express Impact Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, recognizing her profound dedication to uplifting communities and advocating on behalf of women everywhere. Building on their support, American Express is continuing to raise awareness of the importance of shopping small by using the Billboard Women in Music Awards to feature multicultural, women-owned small businesses in the custom reusable tote bags given to attendees. Learn more about the businesses and their top products below.

The Old Town Soap Company’s Signature Soap Nicole Albrecht for Billboard

The Old Town Soap Company

The Old Town Soap Company is a Black-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned and operated wellness brand. Founded in 2012 by Ernestine Brown, the company sells all-natural products. Brown originally used the art of soap making as a form of mental therapy while serving on active duty in the United States Navy. She now educates consumers on the connection between all natural ingredients and mental health. The Old Town Soap Company’s signature soap, gifted to Billboard Women in Music attendees in a variety of scents, is made of butters and oils that contain anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties.

Sukie’s Candle Co. Travel Size Candle in Golden Rose Nicole Albrecht for Billboard

Sukie’s Candle Co.

Sukie’s Candle Co. is an eco-conscious Black woman-owned business established with relaxation in mind. Founder Sukie Jefferson sees candles as a tool with which users can come to know deeper levels of relaxation, self-love and sensuality. Her extensive background in cultural anthropology and global health informed the essence of her high-quality candles, carefully crafted to burn evenly with no residue. American Express included Sukie’s travel size candles in its gift bags so that recipients can experience handcrafted bliss wherever they go.

Flatbush Granola flavor Cranberry Classic Nicole Albrecht for Billboard

Flatbush Granola

Flatbush Granola is a Black woman-owned business that infuses culture into healthy granola blends. Founder Tracy Solomon pays homage to different regions across her flavors: take the blend “Say Olé” for example, a granola that celebrates the flavors of Mexico by incorporating regional crops like bananas and peanuts. Solomon seeks to increase representation for the BIPOC community in outdoor recreational activities like camping. Her granola blends are available in REI locations around the U.S.

Treslúce Beauty Forever Brilliante Metallic Liquid Shadow Nicole Albrecht for Billboard

Treslúce Beauty

Treslúce Beauty is a vegan-friendly, cruelty-free makeup brand founded by this year’s American Express Impact Award winner Becky G. The company is inspired by Becky G’s Mexican roots, designs on every package are created in collaboration with Latinx artists and LatinX sourced ingredients. The American Express gift bags included a variety of Treslúce Beauty’s best-sellers including the Bold y Atrevida Liquid Lip Tint, Lips B Like… Plumping Lip Gloss, and Forever Brillante Metallic Liquid Shadow.

Mented Cosmetics Lipstick Nicole Albrecht for Billboard

Mented Cosmetics

Mented Cosmetics is a Black woman-owned business that makes makeup for women of all skin tones. Co-Founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson developed their brand with inclusivity in mind so that no one is made to feel like an afterthought. Their top-selling Red Rover Matte Lipstick blends browns and pinks to be flattering on multi-hued lips. If you’re looking for other beauty products, Mented’s website includes a shade finder to help you find foundation to match your skin tone.