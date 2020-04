Better "Believe It"! PartyNextDoor and Rihanna climb the Billboard Hot 100 this week with their new collaboration, which lands at No. 23 this week (dated April 11).

Rihanna's feature on the OVO crooner's No. 8 album Partymobile ended her two-year hiatus from the Hot 100, since she last appeared on the all-genre tally back in April 2018 for her "Lemon" track with N.E.R.D.

Check out the lyrics below.

(Ayy Biz, good lookin', foo)

Bae

Best make me believe it (best make me be')

Best make me believe it

Believe you won't deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (best make me believe it)

Believe you won't deceive me

First you gotta forgive me

Let me know everything gon' be okay

Even if I come out with everything I did

Would you still punish me even though I did a long time ago?

If so, let me know

If I propose, would you say no?

Would you break my heart?

Would you embarrass me or play your part?

Baby, don't fold, my heart is yours

You got the power, p---y power

You got the power, p---y power

The floor is yours, the time is ours

Hey, either believe me or you don't

Choose to believe me or you won't

If you leave me, I'm skull and bones, I'm dead, baby

You told me

Bae (ooh)

Best make me believe it (best make me be')

Best make me believe it

Believe you won't deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (best make me believe it)

Believe you won't deceive me

Bae

You told me that you'd kill me if I f--- up (f--- up)

You told me I'm a lucky motherf---er (lucky motherf---er)

You love 'em, but you never ever trust 'em

Never ever trust me, no (trust me, no)

There's three sides to the story

And that girl got a good PR (good PR)

I knew we'd never make it far

Because I like my bi---es black and mama tar

Oh, whoa

Tell me you love me 'cause I know they won't

They wanna fit in for the photoshoot

Put them aside, baby, I notice you

My n---as hype, baby, they hypin' you

My family like you, yeah, they likin' you

My mama WhatsApp and she Skype you

She wanna know why didn't you say, "Either way?"

You

Best make me believe it (best make me be')

Best make me believe it

Believe you won't deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (best make me believe it)

Believe you won't deceive me

Bae

