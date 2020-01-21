LIVE

Stick Figure Announces First Headlining Amphitheater Tour: See the Dates

1/21/2020 by Dave Brooks

Phil Emerson for Ineffable Music
Stick Figure

Reggae star's Once in a Lifetime Tour begins May 23 in Monterey, Calif.

On the heels of 2019's "World on Fire" the year's top selling album on Billboard's Reggae albums chart, Stick Figure is announcing their Once in a Lifetime summer ampitheater tour. Once in a Lifetime hits markets from California to New York, including a previously announced show Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver on June 7, selling out less than three days after going on sale.

Reggae staples Collie Buddz, The Movement, and Iya Terra will join Stick Figure for Once in a Lifetime. All acts released successful albums in 2019, with Collie Buddz releasing Billboard's sixth best selling reggae album of 2019 and The Movement releasing Billboard's fifth best selling reggae album of the year.

All acts on the tour are managed by Oakland, California-based Ineffable Music Group, the multi-faceted modern music company that manages artists, owns and books venues, produces major music festivals and has a record label. More dates to be announced.

May 23 — Monterey, CA @ California Roots Music & Arts Festival 
May 29 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl 
June 4 — Salt Lake City @ Sandy Promenade 
June 5 — Denver @ The Mission Ballroom 
June 7 — Denver @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT
June 10 — Bonner, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater
June 12 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield
June 13 — Tacoma, WA @ Lemay Museum Field
July 9 — New York @ Pier 17
July 10 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
July 12 — Baltimore @ MECU Pavilion 
July 16 — Delray Beach, FL @ Old School Square Pavilion 
July 17 — Cocoa, FL @ Riverfront Park 
July 18 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Vinoy Park
July 19 — Ormond Beach, FL @ Destination Daytona Pavilion
July 23 — Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station 
July 24 — Charleston, SC @ Hannahan Amphitheater
July 25 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
July 26 — Virginia Beach, VA @ New Realm Brewing  
Aug. 1 — South Lake Tahoe, NV @ Montbleu Resort & Casino 

THE BILLBOARD BIZ
SUBSCRIBER EXPERIENCE

The Biz premium subscriber content has moved to Billboard.com/business.


To simplify subscriber access, we have temporarily disabled the password requirement.