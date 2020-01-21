Stick Figure Announces First Headlining Amphitheater Tour: See the Dates

Reggae star's Once in a Lifetime Tour begins May 23 in Monterey, Calif.

On the heels of 2019's "World on Fire" the year's top selling album on Billboard's Reggae albums chart, Stick Figure is announcing their Once in a Lifetime summer ampitheater tour. Once in a Lifetime hits markets from California to New York, including a previously announced show Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver on June 7, selling out less than three days after going on sale.

Reggae staples Collie Buddz, The Movement, and Iya Terra will join Stick Figure for Once in a Lifetime. All acts released successful albums in 2019, with Collie Buddz releasing Billboard's sixth best selling reggae album of 2019 and The Movement releasing Billboard's fifth best selling reggae album of the year.

All acts on the tour are managed by Oakland, California-based Ineffable Music Group, the multi-faceted modern music company that manages artists, owns and books venues, produces major music festivals and has a record label. More dates to be announced.

May 23 — Monterey, CA @ California Roots Music & Arts Festival

May 29 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

June 4 — Salt Lake City @ Sandy Promenade

June 5 — Denver @ The Mission Ballroom

June 7 — Denver @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

June 10 — Bonner, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater

June 12 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield

June 13 — Tacoma, WA @ Lemay Museum Field

July 9 — New York @ Pier 17

July 10 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

July 12 — Baltimore @ MECU Pavilion

July 16 — Delray Beach, FL @ Old School Square Pavilion

July 17 — Cocoa, FL @ Riverfront Park

July 18 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Vinoy Park

July 19 — Ormond Beach, FL @ Destination Daytona Pavilion

July 23 — Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

July 24 — Charleston, SC @ Hannahan Amphitheater

July 25 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

July 26 — Virginia Beach, VA @ New Realm Brewing

Aug. 1 — South Lake Tahoe, NV @ Montbleu Resort & Casino