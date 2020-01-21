LIVE Stick Figure Announces First Headlining Amphitheater Tour: See the Dates 1/21/2020 by Dave Brooks FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Phil Emerson for Ineffable Music Stick Figure Reggae star's Once in a Lifetime Tour begins May 23 in Monterey, Calif. On the heels of 2019's "World on Fire" the year's top selling album on Billboard's Reggae albums chart, Stick Figure is announcing their Once in a Lifetime summer ampitheater tour. Once in a Lifetime hits markets from California to New York, including a previously announced show Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver on June 7, selling out less than three days after going on sale.Reggae staples Collie Buddz, The Movement, and Iya Terra will join Stick Figure for Once in a Lifetime. All acts released successful albums in 2019, with Collie Buddz releasing Billboard's sixth best selling reggae album of 2019 and The Movement releasing Billboard's fifth best selling reggae album of the year. All acts on the tour are managed by Oakland, California-based Ineffable Music Group, the multi-faceted modern music company that manages artists, owns and books venues, produces major music festivals and has a record label. More dates to be announced.May 23 — Monterey, CA @ California Roots Music & Arts Festival May 29 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl June 4 — Salt Lake City @ Sandy Promenade June 5 — Denver @ The Mission Ballroom June 7 — Denver @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUTJune 10 — Bonner, MT — KettleHouse AmphitheaterJune 12 — Portland, OR @ EdgefieldJune 13 — Tacoma, WA @ Lemay Museum FieldJuly 9 — New York @ Pier 17July 10 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony SummerstageJuly 12 — Baltimore @ MECU Pavilion July 16 — Delray Beach, FL @ Old School Square Pavilion July 17 — Cocoa, FL @ Riverfront Park July 18 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Vinoy ParkJuly 19 — Ormond Beach, FL @ Destination Daytona PavilionJuly 23 — Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station July 24 — Charleston, SC @ Hannahan AmphitheaterJuly 25 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln TheatreJuly 26 — Virginia Beach, VA @ New Realm Brewing Aug. 1 — South Lake Tahoe, NV @ Montbleu Resort & Casino FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME