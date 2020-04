LIFESTYLE Rihanna Just Nabbed Another Big Award For Fenty

Rihanna arrives at Bergdorf Goodman to introduce her Fenty Collection on Feb. 7, 2020 in New York City.

Rihanna's FENTY line continues to expand with a newly-revealed faux leather capsule collection, and the star's conscious efforts are now being recognized by PETA.

The animal rights organization announced it is crowning Rihanna with the Compassion in Fashion Award for her choice not to use real leather. "Rihanna should take a bow for this stunning cruelty-free collection," PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a press release.

"With her new vegan collection, Rihanna shows how easy it is to create a killer look that no animal had to die for."

The award comes after years of backlash from PETA, as Rihanna was previously targeted for wearing fur coats and feather-adorned clothing. But the new FENTY collection features high-quality faux-leather items, including a corset dress and skirt and button-down shirts. It is available to shop here.

On the music end, the artist has made a long-awaited return to the Billboard Hot 100 after two years. "Believe It," her collaboration with PartyNextDoor, currently sits at No. 23.