How Celebrity Accessories Designer Kerin Rose Gold Transforms Sunglasses Into Works of Art

When Billy Porter appeared on the 2020 Grammys red carpet last Sunday (Jan. 26), all eyes were on his eye-popping, sparkly turquoise-and-silver outfit. Kerin Rose Gold, the self-proclaimed queen of custom crystal accessories for celebrities, was the artist behind the custom Coach boots the Pose star wore that night. “It’s always exciting to work with people who are pushing boundaries and taking chances," Gold told Billboard of the Grammy look.

The designer’s luxury eyewear line A-Morir Studios (founded in 2008) is the go-to stop for standout accessories for high-profile clients including Maggie Rogers, Lizzo, and Missy Elliott. She’s like a blingy Fairy Godmother transforming sunglasses and other accessories like masks, hoop earrings, canes, and even hair curlers, into luxurious works of art. What makes Gold’s creations extra special is that they are all hand made in her native New York City.

And while stars like Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga have also rocked her custom creations, the rest of us can access Gold's signature crystal-embellished eyewear and avant-garde accessories on her website.

Billboard Style spoke to Gold about creating the disco ball suit Missy Elliott wore for 2015's "WTF (Where They From)" video, what it was like to work with Misa Hylton (the legendary stylist behind '90s hip-hop and R&B artists including Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Jay-Z and Diddy), and why it’s okay to call her a crafter.

Where do you draw inspiration for your pieces?

I'm just inspired by how far I can push this medium. Last year, I made a pair of sunglasses called the Ayesha, after a friend of mine. It’s a crystal fringe pair that Billy Porter is wearing in the [February 2020] issue of Allure. I spent a really long time trying to make things I thought other people would want to buy. It didn't work because my heart wasn't in it. When I started to take it back to where I began and making things for me, I began to find success.

I've started to become a bit of an advocate for crafting. It's never gotten the respect that it deserves. For the last six months or so, I've started doing classes and I've been live crafting at events. I get to see people who might not necessarily be artistic people make something with their own hands. Getting to bring that joy to people's lives and to give them such a positive experience has been really rewarding, and something that I hope to do more of.

How did you start A-Morir Studios?

I've always been creative, but I never knew it was something I could turn into a business -- not to mention a long-term, thriving one. I also had a very severe case of ulcerative colitis. I was diagnosed with it when I was 16, so I had to be practical when I thought about a career because I was very sick. When I went into remission in 2008, I’d graduated from NYU where I’d studied pop culture, and was working in marketing. I had this breakdown and [thought], "How do I want to live?” I quit my job and gave myself a year off to work for minimum wage, enjoy life, and take time to figure out what I wanted.

Thankfully, I took that time to get back into my creative pursuits. I use all kinds of mediums, but the one thing that has always stayed with me is crystal artwork. I just started putting crystals on things, especially sunglasses because I love ostentatious, fun [ones].

One day while working at [the now-closed NYC staple clothing store] Patricia Field, I was wearing my sunglasses and the buyers were like, “Where did you get those?” I told them I made them myself. They [said], “Make more. We're going to put them in the store.” Every time I made a couple, they’d sell out in less than a week.

Is everything still made by hand?

Yes. People often get confused because they think it’s just a one-of-a-kind thing. For stores, I've done a hundred pieces of the same thing, but it’s done by a person in New York. It's not machine-made. Every single crystal is put on one at a time.

Who was the first celebrity to wear your sunglasses?

Technically the first celebrity was Mariah Carey, where she in a video with The-Dream called "My Love” [in 2009]. But the first to wear them out [in public] was Katy Perry. She wore my crystal heart sunglasses, called the Schubert, at PAPER Magazine's Beautiful People party [that same year]. A few months later, Perry performed “Waking Up in Vegas" on American Idol. She opened the show wearing [a custom pair of] my glasses and threw them into the audience. Her stylist wound up scrambling to find out where they went.

How did you start collaborating with Misa Hylton?

Her team originally contacted me when Misa wanted to borrow some sunglasses for Mary J. Blige about four years ago. When she came by the studio, she saw a lot of my other work. At the time she was working with Missy Elliott and she was like, “Oh my God, Missy’s obsessed with having crystals on everything. Can you do that?” Misa’s a real living legend. I mean, she did Lil Kim’s "Crush On You" video. She's so considerate -- there's always a thank you. The thing that's flattering about working with a celebrity is that these people have access to everything in the world. So if they're coming to me, it validates why I work so hard to be the best at my craft.

What's your favorite project you've collaborated with Hylton on?

It’s actually a Missy Elliott piece. I had a week to make a disco ball sweatsuit for the "Where They From" video [in 2015]. Midway through the week, I went to Paris for market week. I started the sweatsuit, and my assistant finished it through a massive text chain and three-way FaceTimes. [It was] this 30 to 40-pound disco ball mirror suit that she loved. I felt so much pride in the fact that they both were into it. It feels great to deliver something like that for two incredible people.

What do you think are some of your most well-known pieces?

I think the one that will stand the test of time are two Rihanna moments. One is when she wore my Love/Hate chain shades out to dinner in NYC in 2009. By the next morning, I had an inbox full of orders and my brand’s name was on every fashion blog. I had always been a boundary-pusher when it came to art and self-expression, and always stayed true to myself as a designer and an artist, even though I never ever had plans to pursue either as a career. Until then, I thought this was going to be a hobby at best. I doubled down on all those feeling when I made her the Barracuda sunglasses, which are a shield covered in studs, and it paid off tenfold. That was when she was really starting to define her personal style and take more chances with it.

Rihanna wore them for Jay-Z's "Run This Town" video [in 2009]. I really felt the impact of my work because when I wore them, women would come up to me and go, "I read on Page Six that Rihanna couldn't see in those glasses." The Barracuda style got ripped off heavily, within months there were a number of “celebrity eyewear lines” putting studs on shields. And if you think imitation is the highest form of flattery, you’ve never been copied. The highest form of flattery is acknowledging talent and paying them for their work.

Let’s talk a little more about a consumer supporting a designer like yourself vs. a fast-fashion company that knocks off your pieces.

I'm a big fan of supporting independent businesses. A lot of my friends are artists and creative designers. On their birthdays, instead of buying them a present, I'll purchase something that they've made. I think that it's really important in this sort of the fast-fashion/Amazon world. It’s a much better way to spend your money. And there's the complaint that [fashion is] so expensive. But you don't need a lot of stuff, so choose one really good pair [of sunglasses] instead of 20 s--tty ones that fall apart.

This interview was edited for brevity and clarity.